For members
SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP
How long can you leave Sweden for and not risk your permanent residency?
Several respondents to a recent survey by The Local said that one of the problems they faced in Sweden was uncertainty over how long they can leave the country without losing their right to stay. Here are the rules so far as we understand them.
Published: 23 November 2022 12:05 CET
A young holiday-maker on Mallorca's Playa Cala Major beach. Photo: Staffan Löwstedt / SvD
For members
READER QUESTIONS
‘No change in rules’ for pre-Brexit Brits applying for Swedish citizenship
Brits living in Sweden at the time the UK left the European Union were eligible to apply for post-Brexit residence status to retain their right to live in Sweden. But what requirements do pre-Brexit Brits need to meet to convert this to citizenship?
Published: 22 November 2022 13:23 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments