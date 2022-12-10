Read news from:
NOBEL PRIZES

KEY POINTS: What’s happening at Sweden’s 2022 Nobel banquet?

The social event of the year was back on Saturday night after two years of pandemic absence. Here's what you need to know about the dishes, the guests, the glitz and the gossip.

Published: 10 December 2022 20:56 CET
About 1,500 guests came to the Nobel Banquet on Saturday night. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT

Who was in attendance? 

After two years off, this year’s banquet, held as usual at Stockholm City Hall, is an even bigger event than normal with the winners of three years’ worth of Nobel prizes all invited to attend, together with the great and good of Swedish society.

The Swedish royal family were, as usual, the hosts, with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia, all seated next to the most honoured guests. Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O’Neill did not come this year.

Crown Princess Victoria was seated between Sweden’s own Nobel Prize winner, Svante Pääbo, who won this year’s medicine prize, and Alain Aspect, who won this year’s physics prize. 

Photo: Pontus Lindahl/TT
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was seated next to Emmanuelle Charpentier, who won the chemistry prize in 2020. 

 
Emanuelle Charpentier, the Nobel prize winner in chemistry by 2020. was seated next to Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/ TT
 
King Carl XVI Gustaf was seated next to Professor Evi Heldin, the wife of Carl-Henrik Heldin, the head of the Nobel Foundation. 
 
Photo: Pontus Lindahl/TT

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch arrived in a lacy dress which got considerable attention, although the Expressen newspaper rated the dresses worn by Crown Princess Victoria, and even Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson more highly. 

Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

With the banquet coinciding with the World Cup match between England and France, the two countries’ respective ambassadors Judith Gough and Etienne de Gonneville, who were seated next to one another, engaged in some light-hearted banter on Twitter. 

What’s for supper? 

This year’s Nobel banquet chef Jimmi Eriksson has prepared a sumptuous feast which is being served by no fewer than 190 serving personnel, of which 45 are devoted to serving drinks in glasses worth 900 kronor each.

Starter

Photo: hoto: Dan Lepp/Nobel Prizes

The starter was zander (a type of fish) baked with seaweed, served together with tomatoes filled with a version of the popular pickled fish dish gravadlax made with zander instead of salmon. This is being served with swede. 

The main course 

Swedish deer stuffed with morel mushrooms and sage, served with golden beet, artichoke hearts and a thyme emulsions, with a potato terrine and a gravy flavoured with star anis. 

Photo: Dan Lepp/Nobel Prizes
Photo: Dan Lepp/Nobel Prizes

Dessert 

Baked cheesecake with plum compote flavoured with aniseed, plum cream, meringue, oat crisp and ginger sorbet.

What’s the schedule? 

4pm – 5.30pm: prizes are awarded in the concert hall

7pm – 11.30pm: the Nobel banquet takes place

What were the details the Swedish media picked up on? 

Andreas Norlén, the speaker of Sweden’s parliament, was at one point left with no one to talk to, as the two people seated next to him, literature prize winner Annie Ernaux and Princess Sofia, were engaged in intense conversations with their other neighbour. 

Green Party leader Märta Stenevi and Centre Party leader Annie Lööf both made a point of wearing second-hand ball gowns. 

The Nobel Foundation’s decision to continue its tradition of not inviting the leader of the Sweden Democrat party, Jimmie Åkesson, generated commentary on Twitter throughout the evening. 

NOBEL PRIZES

Three physicists win Sweden’s Nobel prize for ‘experiments with entangled photons’

A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication.

Published: 4 October 2022 16:48 CEST
Three physicists win Sweden's Nobel prize for 'experiments with entangled photons'

Alain Aspect from France, John Clauser of the United States and Austria’s Anton Zeilinger were honoured “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science,” the jury said.

Each scientist “conducted ground-breaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated,” the committee said, adding that the “results have cleared the
way for new technology based upon quantum information.”

The three, to share the award of 10 million Swedish kronor ($901,500), will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

Last year, the academy honoured Syukuro Manabe, of Japan and the United States, and German Klaus Hasselmann for their research on climate models, while Italian Giorgio Parisi also won for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.

The Nobel season continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday, followed by the much-anticipated prizes for Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday.

Among those cited as possible Peace Prize laureates are the International Criminal Court, tasked with investigating war crimes in Ukraine, jailedRussian dissident Alexei Navalny and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Economics Prize winds things up on Monday, October 10.

SHOW COMMENTS