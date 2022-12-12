Read news from:
Swedish energy prices close to record high

A mix of cold weather, weak winds, switched-off nuclear reactors and icy rivers has pushed energy prices close to record levels set earlier this year.

Published: 12 December 2022 16:22 CET
The Karlshamn oil-burning power plant in August 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Frozen rivers in the north of Sweden are affecting hydropower, weak winds are putting a damper on wind energy and the cold weather is increasing demand on Sweden’s energy market.

As if that wasn’t enough, three of Sweden’s six nuclear power plants were either switched off or running on low effect this weekend, which has led to Sweden’s oil-burning power plant in Karlshamn being switched on on Monday morning.

Energy prices in the two energy zones in northern Sweden went up to an average of 4:19 kronor per kilowatt hour on Tuesday, according to Nord Pool energy market. That’s just 8 öre lower than the historic record set on December 1st.

At the same time, daily prices in the two energy zones in southern Sweden have also risen, peaking at 4:79 kronor per kilowatt hour. For comparison, the highest prices reported in these areas is 5:18 kronor in energy zone 3 and 5:77 kronor in energy zone 4.

On top of these prices set by Nord Pool, users must pay additional fees to the energy company, energy taxes, VAT and energy network fees. Prices for individual households and companies vary dramatically, as the final energy bill is based on which agreement you have, which can vary down to the hourly level, or be fixed for a number of years.

During the high-demand hours in the morning and late afternoon, hourly prices in southern Sweden hit a high of 7:25 kronor per kilowatt hour, with northern Sweden hitting a high of 5:50 kronor per kilowatt hour.

Sweden’s government: ‘turn down the heating to cut risk of power outages’

Sweden's energy minister Ebba Busch has called on people in the country to reduce their heating by 1˚C and halve their use of hot water in order to reduce electricity demand over the winter.

Published: 9 December 2022 14:39 CET
Busch said that with one nuclear reactor at Oskarshamn shutting down for repair for ten days on Friday, one reactor at Ringhals shut down for repair until February and another Ringhals reactor set to be shut down for repair on the weekend, Sweden’s electricity system was entering a tight situation. 

“The risk of a higher electricity price is greater and there’s a greater risk of power cuts in southern Sweden,” she said. 

She then called on citizens to do what they can to help reduce their power risk to increase the resilience in the system. 

“The risk of power outages reduces significantly if we can cut electricity use by two percent, and that’s about how much we can save ourselves just in the housing sector by cutting or reducing by one degree, or halving our use of hot water,” she said. 

“We need to do what we can to flatten the curve. I realise this is tough. We’ve just gone through a difficult, long, drawn out, pandemic when it was essential we all did our part, and now we find ourselves in another crisis where what we do as individuals can make a difference.” 

“I’m very thankful to all the households who have done everything they can over the autumn to reduce electrity use. It has had an effect on the crisis,” she added. 

She said that the government would continue with its national campaign to save electricity, adding that “every kilowatt counts”. 

Before Busch spoke, prime minister Ulf Kristersson warned that the crisis in the electricity system was “relatively acute” 

Lotta Medelius-Bredhe, director general of Svenska Kraftnät, Sweden’s grid operator, said that it was unlikely that there would be any power outages. 

“This is not something which we see as really looming,” she said, but she acknowledged that there would be “extremely high prices”.

