Four chimpanzees shot after escape from Swedish wildlife park

“This whole situation is tragic in every possible way,” Annika Troselius, a press officer at the company owning the park told the TV4 channel. “It shouldn’t happen. We need to take full responsibility and investigate this,” she continued.
The shootings came after five chimps escaped from their enclosure at the park, sparking a drone-assisted search effort.
Troselius told the Expressen newspaper that killing the animals had been the only way to make sure no one was harmed, as the park did not have enough tranquillisers to sedate them.
“We have vets on scene, but there is unfortunately not enough tranquilliser to cover all the animals. So the only way out right now is to euthanise the chimpanzees, as our chief focus right now is to make sure no human is harmed,” she said.
The fifth escaped chimpanzee was unharmed, as it returned to its enclosure of its own accord.
