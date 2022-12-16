For members
Is the ‘arm’s length’ principle for the arts in Sweden at risk of amputation?
Sweden’s government has said it wants to develop a cultural canon to forge a greater sense of community and collective identity, but the idea has met with stiff opposition from arts sector representatives who worry that the long-held principle of keeping culture at arm’s length from politicians is under threat.
Published: 16 December 2022 15:12 CET
Anna Troberg, chairman of the DIK trade union for arts sector workers. Photo: Alexander Donka
What did Swedes Google most in 2022?
Unsurprisingly, the Ukraine war, the Swedish election and electricity prices all placed high on Google's top list of Swedes' search terms this year. But what else made the cut? Here's what Swedes were googling this year.
Published: 7 December 2022 15:36 CET
