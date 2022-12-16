Read news from:
Austria
Is the ‘arm’s length’ principle for the arts in Sweden at risk of amputation? 

Sweden’s government has said it wants to develop a cultural canon to forge a greater sense of community and collective identity, but the idea has met with stiff opposition from arts sector representatives who worry that the long-held principle of keeping culture at arm’s length from politicians is under threat. 

Published: 16 December 2022 15:12 CET
Anna Troberg
Anna Troberg, chairman of the DIK trade union for arts sector workers. Photo: Alexander Donka

The Tidö agreement between the three governing parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats says that experts tasked with developing the canon would have “artistic competence in their respective fields”, and would develop a canon that included “different cultural forms”.

Explaining the rationale for the plan in his government declaration, the Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: “Culture and our shared history are the basis of our collective identity. They create cohesion and enhance our mutual understanding.”

The government says it will await the results of an inquiry before deciding how to use the canon, but Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand has not ruled out making it part of a future citizenship test.

Among producers of culture and arts sector officials the plan is deeply controversial. Speaking on The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, Anna Troberg, the head of the culture sector trade union DIK, said a state-mandated cultural canon represented a threat to the ‘arm’s length principle’ in the cultural sphere.

In existence for more than 50 years in Sweden, this principle underpins a system in which funding mechanisms for the arts allow politicians to oversee the framework without meddling in day to day cultural life. 

Anna Troberg worried that if the government created a canon and made its use compulsory in schools, libraries or museums, “then they are in effect amputating this arm. Politicians are suddenly deciding what culture people should have access to.” 

Two events this week led to more debate about the arm’s length principle. In Trelleborg, a library canceled a planned story time event featuring two drag queens after a local Sweden Democrat politician complained (although the town’s cultural affairs committee later overturned the decision), and in Gävleborg the Sweden Democrat regional chairman put a stop to a college’s planned St. Lucia procession on learning that the person the college had chosen as Lucia identified as non-binary.

The culture minister rushed to defend the idea that politicians should keep their distance. Speaking to public broadcaster SVT after the Sweden Democrat intervention in Trelleborg, she said: “It’s crystal clear in the Tidö agreement that the principle of keeping an arm’s length to culture will be maintained.” 

The Sweden Democrat member of parliament Björn Söder welcomed the intervention. Writing on Twitter he said: “The left’s argument about an arm’s length to culture is based on the left having been allowed to dominate the culture sector for decades.”

For Anna Troberg, Söder’s comment would have come as no surprise. She referenced a study carried out recently by DIK of the eight parliamentary parties’ culture policies. 

Seven of the parties “were very much in agreement that this arm’s length between politicians and culture should be upheld; they had a very strong view that free culture is important. But the Sweden Democrats were very different. And it is important to remember that their view on this is that they want to use culture as a tool to create a certain society or a certain way of being.”

As for the canon, it remains to be seen who will make up the expert committees tasked with creating it. The country’s best-known arbiters of culture, the Swedish Academy, said they had no intention of participating in the creation of a cultural canon. 

“A canon is a concept steeped in power and the wielding of power,” the Academy’s permanent secretary Mats Malm told newspaper Dagens Nyheter. 

“I don’t believe in the idea of developing a canon,” he added “It’s not the same as saying that certain works have achieved classic status. There are lots of very competent teachers in this country; they are best at deciding what literature to take up in their classroom.” 

His view was shared by Academy member Horace Engdahl. In an email to The Local he wrote:

“Undoubtedly, there is a number of literary works that have helped to shape Swedish mentality and have served as models and consequently deserve to be studied in school and discussed by educated people. In this sense, there always exists a canon, whether we approve of the idea or not. Yet, I am convinced that the project of making some sort of reading list compulsory is misconceived.”

“Literature, in the sense of belles lettres, is written in order to give pleasure. Making a pleasure compulsory is a contradication in terms. When I once published a selection of the poets of Swedish romanticism, I specifically addressed it to “the voluntary reader”. Such is the proper recipient of all good books.”

LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN

What did Swedes Google most in 2022?

Unsurprisingly, the Ukraine war, the Swedish election and electricity prices all placed high on Google's top list of Swedes' search terms this year. But what else made the cut? Here's what Swedes were googling this year.

Published: 7 December 2022 15:36 CET
What did Swedes Google most in 2022?

How?

The top five questions beginning with ‘how?’ Swedes searched for this year were all very topical, with the war in Ukraine, the Winter Olympics, long waits for passports and Sweden’s election all making an appearance. Here’s the lineup:

1. How do you vote?

2. How old is Putin?

3. How is monkeypox spread?

4. How many medals does Sweden have in the Olympics?

5. How long does it take to get a passport?

6. How many have died in Ukraine?

7. How many soldiers does Russia have?

8. How are things going in the election right now?

9. How many soldiers does Sweden have?

10. How long has Putin been president?

Clark Olofsson (right, with glasses) was the most googled person in Sweden this year. Photo: Kent Östlund/TT

Most googled people

Sweden’s most googled people was a real mix this year, with controversial criminal Clark Olofsson, who was the subject of a Netflix series this year, coming top.

Putin also featured on this list in second place, with American celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Will Smith all in the top ten, showing that Swedes are arguably more interested in American celebrity drama than they are in domestic celebrities.

One Nordic celebrity who did make the top ten was 79-year-old Grynet Molvig, a Norwegian actor and singer who has also been active in Sweden, presumably due to her participation in reality show Stjärnorna på Slottet this year.

Here’s the full list of Sweden’s most googled people this year:

1. Clark Olofsson (controversial criminal)

2. Vladimir Putin (Russian president responsible for the war on Ukraine)

3. Cornelia Jakobs (Sweden’s Eurovision entry)

4. Grynet Molvig (Norwegian actor and singer)

5. Amber Heard (American actress, subject of a high-profile court case against former partner Johnny Depp)

6. Johnny Depp (American actor, see above)

7. Rasmus Paludan (Danish far-right politician who carried out Koran-burning demonstrations in Sweden this spring)

8. Sanna Marin (Finnish Prime Minister)

9. Will Smith (American actor who infamously punched host Chris Rock at the Oscars this year)

10. Ulf Kristersson (Swedish Prime Minister)

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September 2022, was high up in Swedes’ search results this year. Picture from her funeral procession. Photo: Mike Egerton/Pool Photo via AP

News and events

Again, Ukraine, passports, and the election result all featured heavily here, but also Börje Salming, the legendary Swedish hockey player who passed away a few weeks ago. Queen Elizabeth, another public figure who passed away this year, also made this list, as did the strikes at airline SAS and high electricity prices.

Here’s the full list in the news and events category:

1. Ukraine

2. Election result

3. Börje Salming

4. Book passport

5. Monkeypox

6. Queen Elizabeth

7. Cornelia Jakobs

8. Amber Heard

9. SAS strike

10. Electricity prices

The Northern Lights over Tromsø in Norway. Photo: Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/NTB/TT

What?

Sweden’s questions beginning with ‘what’ were also highly topical, with questions on Nato, the election and the price of petrol and electricity all making the top ten. Here’s the full list.

1. What’s the price of electricity today?

2. What is Nato?

3. What’s happening in Ukraine?

4. What is an oligarch?

5. What should I vote for?

6. What is monkeypox?

7. What is the price of petrol today?

8. What do the Moderates want?

9. What are the northern lights?

10. What is the guarantee pension?

Word game Wordle was a popular search query in Sweden this year. Photo: Michael Dwyer/TT

Most trending searches this year

Finally, here’s the top ten trending searches for the year, across all categories:

1. Ukraine

2. Clark Olofsson

3. Election result

4. World Cup

5. Valkompassen (Election quiz on how to vote)

6. Olympics

7. Börje Salming

8. Wordle

9. Football Euros

10. Jeffrey Dahmer (American serial killer who was also the subject of a Netflix documentary this year)

