ECONOMY
REPORT: Sweden’s economy facing ‘most severe shock since early 1990s’
In a new report by Danske Bank on the economic outlook in the Nordic countries in 2023, the bank warns that the country's economy could be facing its most severe shock since the 1990s, and that the outlook for consumers is 'bleak'.
Published: 5 January 2023 15:49 CET
In a new report, Danske Bank has described the outlook for Sweden's economy as "bleak". Photo: Henrik Holmberg/TT
COST OF LIVING
What to do if you can’t pay your electricity bill in Sweden
Many people across Sweden will be receiving sky-high energy bills over the next few days, following high rates in December and a higher-than-average usage for many over the Christmas period. What options do you have if you're not able to pay?
Published: 4 January 2023 13:45 CET
