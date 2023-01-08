Read news from:
Prime Minister Kristersson: Sweden can’t meet some Turkey demands for NATO bid

Turkey, which has for months blocked NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland, has made some demands that Sweden cannot accept, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.

Published: 8 January 2023 14:54 CET
Ulf Kristersson
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addresses the press upon his arrival for a working lunch with France's President at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on January 3, 2023. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

“Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to, give it,” Ulf Kristersson said during a security conference also attended by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don’t know when,” he said, adding that it will depend on internal politics inside Turkey as well as “Sweden’s capacity to show its seriousness.”

Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military non-alignment and applied to join the US-led defence alliance in response to Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

But Turkey has refused to approve their bid until the two countries take steps, including joining Turkey’s fight against banned Kurdish militants.

Most of Turkey’s demands have involved Sweden because of its more robust ties with the Kurdish diaspora.

Finland’s foreign minister said that the country would join NATO at the same time as its neighbour.

“Finland is not in such a rush to join NATO that we can’t wait until Sweden gets the green light,” Pekka Haavisto, told reporters at Sunday’s conference.

In late December, Turkey praised Sweden for responding to its security concerns but stressed more was needed to win Ankara’s full backing for Stockholm’s stalled NATO membership bid.

POLITICS

Sweden to participate in NATO’s missile defence initiative

The Swedish government wants the country to be part of NATO's missile defence initiative, including air patrols over the Baltics.

Published: 8 January 2023 13:59 CET
Swedish ground combat units must also be ready to contribute to NATO’s defence of the Baltic states, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday.

In a speech in Sälen, Kristersson provided details on the government’s view of how Sweden, as a NATO country, should contribute militarily to the collective defence.

Kristersson said that Sweden would join the 15-country initiative for a joint missile defence, launched at the NATO defence ministers’ meeting in October, called the “European Sky Shield Initiative”.

“The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to have a modern air defence to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,” Kristersson noted.

Air patrols

According to the Prime Minister, Sweden must contribute to NATO with “new capabilities, with our air force, and our air defence,” among other things.

Kristersson also mentioned that Sweden would be willing to contribute to NATO’s Air Policing, as well as contribute to NATO’s air patrols in the Black Sea and Iceland.

“This is a joint commitment for all members,” Kristersson accentuated.

Ground combat units

The third contribution to NATO’s collective defence that Kristersson mentioned in the speech is that Sweden, like Denmark, Norway and other NATO countries, must be ready to contribute with ground combat units in NATO’s defence of, above all, the Baltic states.

Kristersson pointed out that NATO strengthened the defence of the Baltic countries and Poland in 2017 and the defence of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia after Russia’s attack on Ukraine last year.

“The commitment shows the determination of the whole of NATO to resist any aggression. Sweden must also be part of that determination,” Kristersson said.

