Swedish PM hits out at Russian media over nuclear weapons ‘disinformation’

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has accused Russian media of spreading 'pure disinformation' after it was wrongly reported that Sweden was planning to allow Nato to place nuclear weapons on its soil in peacetime.

Published: 11 January 2023 08:25 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaking at a defence conference. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the Folk och försvar defence conference on Sunday that placing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil in peacetime was not on the table.

But several Russian media wrongly reported that he had said the opposite, that it would allow nuclear weapons in peacetime, reports Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

His exact quote, according to the Swedish government’s official English translation of his speech as seen by The Local, was: “The whole of Nato’s responsibility is also Sweden’s responsibility. We will be a long-term, loyal and committed member. Like Norway and Denmark in their time, Sweden is acceding to Nato without any formal conditions. We see however – as little as other Nordic countries – that having nuclear weapons on our own territory in peacetime is in the cards.”

The last sentence could possibly be misinterpreted when read, but what he means if you listen to the speech in Swedish is that nuclear weapons in peacetime is not on the cards.

Russian news site RBC has since corrected its article, with a note saying the text has been “modified due to a translation error”, but Swedish news agency TT reported late on Tuesday evening that the wrong information at least at the time remained on Lenta, Gazeta and News.ru.

Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderates, took to Facebook to slam the reports:

“Sweden, our neighbouring countries and the rest of Europe are threatened by Russia’s hybrid warfare – and Russian disinformation – at the same time as Russia is waging a full-scale invasion war against Ukraine. The other day, Säpo [the Swedish security services] warned of more and more Russian espionage in Sweden. Now, the Russian media are spreading pure disinformation about what I said in my speech in Sälen.”

Sweden in May last year announced it would apply to join Nato, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Sweden launches defence talks with US as Turkey continues to block Nato membership

Sweden is negotiating a new defence deal with the United States as the process to ratify its Nato application drags on.

Published: 10 January 2023 06:15 CET
Sweden’s defence ministry said that the two nations were negotiating a deal for “even closer cooperation with the United States both bilaterally and within the framework of Nato”.

Exactly what the so-called Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will cover is being negotiated “but it makes it easier for American troops to operate in Sweden,” Defence Minister Pål Jonson said in a written statement to AFP.

“It could entail storage of military supplies, investments in infrastructure to enable support and the legal status of American troops in Sweden,” Jonson said.

“The negotiations are started because Sweden is on its way of becoming an ally of the United States, through the Nato membership,” the minister added.

Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military non-alignment and applied to join the US-led defence alliance last year in response to Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has refused to ratify their Nato applications, accusing both countries of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists”.

Most of Turkey’s demands have involved Sweden because of its more robust ties with the Kurdish diaspora.

Ankara has notably demanded that Sweden extradite people Turkey accuses of terrorism or of having played a part in the 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During a security conference in Sweden on Sunday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who met with Erdogan in Turkey in December, said some of Ankara’s demands could not be accepted by Sweden.

“Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to, give it,” Kristersson said.

