Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Stockholm police investigate explosion, new youngest member of parliament and geofencing to stop speeding. Here's Sweden's latest news.
Published: 18 January 2023 06:43 CET
A police investigation into an explosion at a Stockholm restaurant continued on Wednesday. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
New unemployment stats, free speech expert slams Swedish government, new night train to Berlin and Swedish PM to address European Parliament. Here's Sweden's latest news.
Published: 17 January 2023 07:01 CET
