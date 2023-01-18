Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Restaurant owners ‘in shock’ after Stockholm blast

A restaurant close to the Nytorget square on Stockholm’s hipster island Södermalm was the target of an explosion in the early hours of Tuesday, police believe.

No one was injured, but the building was damaged.

Swedish news agency TT quoted restaurant bosses as writing on social media that they were “in shock” and could not understand why they had been targeted. “We want to stress that there have been no threats and we are definitely not involved in criminal activities,” they write.

Public radio broadcaster P4 reports there was another explosion in Stockholm, this time in the Kista area, in the early hours of Wednesday. It was not immediately known whether or not the two incidents were linked.

Swedish vocabulary: a square – ett torg

Sweden to use geofencing to stop speeding drivers

Sweden is rolling out a new kind of digital speed limit as part of a pilot project, which means that vehicles are physically unable to drive above the legal maximum speed.

Using geofencing technology, around 40 logging trucks have been equipped with tools that limit how fast they can drive on a certain route. The pilot project, run by the Swedish Transport Administration, will take place this year in four towns in the Jämtland and Västernorrland regions.

Swedish vocabulary: speed – fart

Sweden Democrat becomes youngest member of parliament

Daniel Lönn, a member of the far-right Sweden Democrats from the town of Borlänge, will become Sweden’s youngest MP at the age of 21, writes local newspaper Falu-Kuriren. He is to replace his colleague Mats Nordberg, who recently died.

Unlike for example the UK, Sweden does not hold by-elections when a parliamentary seat becomes vacant in between elections. Instead, the members are replaced by those who were next in line but didn’t make it into parliament in the actual election.

After the September 2022 election, 23-year-old Social Democrat Aida Birinxhiku was the youngest MP.

Swedish vocabulary: a member of parliament – en riksdagsledamot

Sweden’s PM grilled by EU MEP’s on his dependence on the far-right

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson faced a barrage of questions in the European Parliament on Tuesday over his dependence on far-right support, with one MEP accusing him of being “a hostage” to the Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson protested that governments had been formed with far-right support in Finland, Norway and Denmark, and that Sweden was no different.

“This government which Sweden has established has been a completely normal Nordic government since 2001,” he said. “This has been tried in Finland, Norway and Denmark with good results.”

Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s conservative Moderate Party, was in Strasbourg to present Sweden’s programme, as President of the European Council, to the parliament. Some of the most challenging questions came from MEPs from the green and left parties. Click here to continue reading The Local’s article.

Swedish vocabulary: hostage – gisslan