



Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholm police investigate explosion, new youngest member of parliament and geofencing to stop speeding. Here's Sweden's latest news.

Published: 18 January 2023 06:43 CET

A police investigation into an explosion at a Stockholm restaurant continued on Wednesday. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Restaurant owners ‘in shock’ after Stockholm blast

A restaurant close to the Nytorget square on Stockholm’s hipster island Södermalm was the target of an explosion in the early hours of Tuesday, police believe.

No one was injured, but the building was damaged.

Swedish news agency TT quoted restaurant bosses as writing on social media that they were “in shock” and could not understand why they had been targeted. “We want to stress that there have been no threats and we are definitely not involved in criminal activities,” they write.

Public radio broadcaster P4 reports there was another explosion in Stockholm, this time in the Kista area, in the early hours of Wednesday. It was not immediately known whether or not the two incidents were linked.

Swedish vocabulary: a square – ett torg

Sweden to use geofencing to stop speeding drivers

Sweden is rolling out a new kind of digital speed limit as part of a pilot project, which means that vehicles are physically unable to drive above the legal maximum speed.

Using geofencing technology, around 40 logging trucks have been equipped with tools that limit how fast they can drive on a certain route. The pilot project, run by the Swedish Transport Administration, will take place this year in four towns in the Jämtland and Västernorrland regions.

Swedish vocabulary: speed – fart

Sweden Democrat becomes youngest member of parliament

Daniel Lönn, a member of the far-right Sweden Democrats from the town of Borlänge, will become Sweden’s youngest MP at the age of 21, writes local newspaper Falu-Kuriren. He is to replace his colleague Mats Nordberg, who recently died.

Unlike for example the UK, Sweden does not hold by-elections when a parliamentary seat becomes vacant in between elections. Instead, the members are replaced by those who were next in line but didn’t make it into parliament in the actual election.

After the September 2022 election, 23-year-old Social Democrat Aida Birinxhiku was the youngest MP.

Swedish vocabulary: a member of parliament – en riksdagsledamot

Sweden’s PM grilled by EU MEP’s on his dependence on the far-right

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson faced a barrage of questions in the European Parliament on Tuesday over his dependence on far-right support, with one MEP accusing him of being “a hostage” to the Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson protested that governments had been formed with far-right support in Finland, Norway and Denmark, and that Sweden was no different. 

“This government which Sweden has established has been a completely normal Nordic government since 2001,” he said. “This has been tried in Finland, Norway and Denmark with good results.” 

Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s conservative Moderate Party, was in Strasbourg to present Sweden’s programme, as President of the European Council, to the parliament. Some of the most challenging questions came from MEPs from the green and left parties. Click here to continue reading The Local’s article.

Swedish vocabulary: hostage – gisslan

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New unemployment stats, free speech expert slams Swedish government, new night train to Berlin and Swedish PM to address European Parliament. Here's Sweden's latest news.

Published: 17 January 2023 07:01 CET


Just in: Sweden’s latest unemployment stats

Unemployment fell in Sweden in 2022, but at the end of the year the figures started to slowly rise again.

At the turn of the year, almost 336,000 people (or 6.6 percent) were registered with the Swedish Public Employment Service as unemployed – down from 370,000 (or 7.2 percent) at the same time the year before, writes the service.

There’s high demand for workers in Sweden, but the staff shortages benefit mainly those who are in short-term unemployment and have at least a full school degree.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployment – arbetslöshet

Swedish PM set to address European parliament

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg today, to outline Sweden’s plans for its six-month EU presidency.

Swedish news agency TT reports that Kristersson is expected to face tough questions from parliamentarians – especially Swedes from his rival parties at home – about what influence the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats will have on the EU presidency.

Kristersson’s coalition is the first in Swedish history that is supported by a far-right party in parliament. Of particular concern to the EU is also likely that the Sweden Democrats are EU sceptics and have long railed against “bureaucrats” in Brussels, although they dropped their call for Sweden to leave the union following the Brexit fallout.

Here’s a list of the top priorities for Sweden’s EU presidency.

Swedish vocabulary: today – i dag (Swedish language authorities recommend that you write it as two words, although in practice you’re far more likely to see Swedes write idag in informal conversations)

Freedom of speech expert slams government over Erdoğan comments

Sweden’s leading freedom of speech expert Nils Funcke has criticised the government for condemning a mock execution of an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Stockholm. The execution caused outrage in Turkey, and prompted it to cancel the Swedish parliamentary speaker’s visit to win support for Sweden’s Nato application.

“We take an incredibly serious view of these events,” read a statement from Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, calling the act “shameless” and “reprehensible” as well as a “sabotage” of the Nato application. Prime Minister Kristersson also condemned it.

Funcke, in an opinion piece for SvD, writes that the effigy protest was “brutal and crude”, but not enough to constitute defamation. Instead, he calls the ministers’ statements “extremely inappropriate” and argues they could lead to self-censorship.

“It takes courage to present even articulate criticism given the risk of being hit by the Prime Minister’s decree and being accused of risking the security of the kingdom.”

Swedish vocabulary: freedom of speech – yttrandefrihet

Berlin to get new night train service to Stockholm

Starting at the end of March, Sweden’s national railway will extend its EuroNight service all the way to the German capital. Read more about it here, but in short:

The nightly service will leave Stockholm at 5.34pm and call at Södertälje, Norrköping, Linköping, Nässjö, Alvesta, Hässleholm, Eslöv, Lund, Malmö and Copenhagen before stopping in Hamburg at the bright and early time of 6.01am, arriving in Berlin at 9am.

On the way back, the sleeper train will leave Berlin at 6.37pm and then call at Hamburg for a 10.01pm departure before arriving in Stockholm at 9.55am the next morning.

Swedish vocabulary: a sleeper train – ett nattåg

New on The Local: Why Sweden’s unions are asking for a four percent real pay cut

The Swedish Trade Union Confederation in November set its starting bid in the coming salary bargaining round so low that it is effectively asking for a four percent real pay cut for its members. We explain why it is willing to do this. Click here to read the full article.

SHOW COMMENTS