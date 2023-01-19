Swedish spy scandal: Two brothers jailed for passing secrets to Russia

Stockholm District Court on Thursday sentenced Peyman Kia, 42, to life in jail and his brother Payam Kia, 35, to nine years and ten months for aggravated espionage.
Peyman Kia is a former intelligence official who worked for Sweden’s security police, Säpo, as well as the Swedish Armed Forces and their military intelligence service, Must, for years.
The brothers had “together and in concertation, illegally and for the benefit of Russia and the GRU, acquired, transmitted and disclosed information whose disclosure to a foreign power could harm Sweden’s security”.
The court found Peyman Kia guilty of gathering some 90 classified documents through his jobs.
His brother was meanwhile found guilty of planning the crime and managing contacts with the GRU, passing on about 45 of the classified documents.
Peyman Kia was handed a life sentence for carrying out espionage “of the most serious category”, judge Mans Wigen said, adding that he had taken advantage of his employment as an intelligence official to aid Russia.
“Russia is the biggest threat to Sweden’s security. As far as foreign power go, acts of espionage to help Russia must therefore be considered as the most serious,” states the court judgment, seen by The Local.
The brothers both deny the allegations and their lawyers said they would appeal the sentence.
