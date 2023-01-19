Swedish spy scandal: Two brothers jailed for passing secrets to Russia

When did the story break?

On December 5th, The Expressen newspaper reported that Stockholm’s regional police chief Mats Löfving had in December 2021 been reported to the police for a “violation of integrity”, “stalking”, and “molestation” carried out between January 2015 and November 2021 against Linda Staaf, who was the intelligence chief in Sweden’s national police.

What’s the background?

The report had been made by the Police Authority’s national security manager, Ari Stenman, after Staaf in September 2021 contacted him and expressed concern that documents about her and her work had been repeatedly requested from the Police Authority.

She had told Stenman that Löfving on several occasions had appeared at places where she was: at the sauna, at a bakery, and on the running track.

The prosecutor Anders Jakobsson on December 15th, decided not to pursue charges or launch an investigation, judging that Löfving’s behaviour was “more a question of jealousy”.

Staaf later told Expressen that she had asserted to Stenman that she did not think she was a victim of any crime, or consider Mats Löfving to have committed one, and had not known about his decision to file a police report.

“I haven’t been a victim of any sort of crime, but instead there has been disrespectful behaviour that I was worried about and which I decided in the end to talk to the security chief about,” she told Dagens Nyheter (DN).

On December 9th, Expressen reported that Löfving had also been reported for assaulting Staaf, with Ebba Sverne Arvill, the head of the police’s special operations division, reporting him on September 2020.

Again, chief prosecutor Anders Jakobsson decided not to investigate the case. Arvill told DN that the female police chief who had alerted her to the claimed assault had later changed her story and refused to make a police report.

Linda Staaf has also said that she did not believe herself to have been the victim of a crime in that case either.

In January this year, Bengt Åsbäck, deputy prosecutor of the special prosecutor’s office, which investigates crime committed by police, started a preliminary investigation into how Staaf was appointed and whether that was affected by the relationship she had with Löfving.

What relationship did Staaf have with Löfving?

Staaf was appointed intelligence chief at the Swedish police National Operative Unit (NOA) in 2015 at a time when Löfving was NOA’s chief. This preliminary work never led to a full investigation as the prosecutor judged there was no reason to consider that a crime had been committed.

Staaf has told TV4 that she had only had a “superficial relationship” with Löfving at the time.

“And by that I mean a superficial relationship. Full stop,” she said. “It wasn’t any sort of a relationship and it never became a relationship. It has not been a secret relationship, and it has absolutely not been a close one.”

She has told Dagens Nyheter that she had had a “private but superficial relationship”, which had not yet begun at the time Löfving appointed her to the role.

What has happened over the last few days?

On Sunday, Anders Thornberg, head of the Swedish police, appointed an external investigator to carry out an in-depth study of the scandal, who will report on April 28th next year.

Then on Monday, the prosecutor’s office announced that they had launched a formal investigation into Löfving for suspected “grave misuse of office”.

“It’s because of the new information in the reports, in the media, and also things which we already knew about which are taking on a slightly different meaning in the light of the other information which has come forward,” said Bengt Åsbäck, who is leading the investigation.

As a result, Thornberg announced on Monday afternoon that Löfving was being suspended as Stockholm police chief, with his deputy, Mattias Andersson, taking over the role.

In a statement to TT, Löfving said he welcomed the investigation so that “everyone can get the answers that they are looking for”.