Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Why a political aide’s eel denial is causing friction in Sweden

The Social Democrats are calling for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's closest aide to resign after he got caught poaching eel, then initially lying to police about it.

Published: 19 January 2023 19:14 CET
Why a political aide's eel denial is causing friction in Sweden
The European eel is an endangered species. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

It started in 2021 when PM Nilsson went out on his boat in the Karlskrona archipelago to fish for eel.

Instead, he got caught in a raid by the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management, who questioned him about the fyke nets he had put in the water.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Nilsson admitted that he found the situation so “embarrassing and startling” that he denied that the nets belonged to him.

A year and a half later, he wrote, a police officer called him just before Christmas. “I was surprised, did not think clearly and maintained my denial.”

The eel is an endangered species, and since 2007 eel fishing has been banned in Sweden for everyone but a small number of licensed fishermen.

Nonetheless, smoked eel is popular especially in southern Sweden where the tradition dates back hundreds of years.

“I have fished for eel since I was a child and belong to the southern Swedish eel fishing culture. Putting out nets was previously a natural part of the summer but is now forbidden for private individuals,” wrote Nilsson on Facebook.

After the holidays were over, he called police to confess, and accepted paying a 38,000 kronor fine for breaking Sweden’s fisheries law.

Nilsson has been Kristersson’s closest aide since Sweden’s election. Before that he was the political editor of Sweden’s main business newspaper, Dagens Industri, so he’s a familiar face in Swedish political and media circles.

PM Nilsson. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Sweden’s political opposition on Thursday called for his resignation.

“It is not appropriate to have a state secretary [the title used by senior political aides in Sweden] who, as recently as December, actively misled the police,” the Social Democrats’ justice spokesperson Ardalan Shekarabi told the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper.

“The government claims to prioritise law and order. Against that backdrop, it is extremely surprising that the Prime Minister’s state secretary has misled the police in an interrogation situation,” said Shekarabi.

Nilsson wrote in a text message to DN, as well as in his Facebook post, that he should have come clean from the start and that he was happy to accept his fine.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWEDEN AND TURKEY

‘Islamist dictator’: Swedish far-right leader rejects further concessions to Turkey

Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, slammed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as an 'Islamist dictator', as the former maintains his objections to ratifying Sweden's Nato application.

Published: 19 January 2023 06:36 CET
'Islamist dictator': Swedish far-right leader rejects further concessions to Turkey

Jimmie Åkesson, whose party is currently propping up the Swedish government, made the comments in an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper published on Wednesday.

There are limits on how far the country would go to appease Turkey to secure its Nato membership “…because it is ultimately an anti-democratic system and a dictator we are dealing with,” Åkesson told the newspaper.

Åkesson also questioned whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who prides himself on having never lost a national election over 20 years of rule, could be called democratically elected.

“I’m the party leader for the anti-islamic party SD and I have strong views on an Islamist dictator like Erdoğan. He is elected by the people, yes. But so is Putin in that sense,” Åkesson said.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) rose to be the country’s second largest party in the September general election with 20.54 percent of the vote. Their support is crucial in order to prop up Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s right-wing coalition government.

Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries who have yet to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership.

Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) before it will approve Sweden’s Nato aspirations.

It also wants them to go after people accused of ties to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher it accuses of involvement over a failed 2016 coup, but who Washington has refused to extradite.

Åkesson’s comments come a week after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdoğan by its legs outside Stockholm city hall. The display was meant to evoke the fate of Italy’s dictator Benito Mussolini, whose body was strung up after he was shot dead in 1945.

Both the Turkish and Swedish governments condemned the act, but that sparked a debate in Sweden about the need to avoid making sacrifices on freedom of expression.

Turkey and Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of June, paving the way for the membership process to begin. But Ankara says its demands remain unfulfilled – in particular for the extradition of Turkish citizens Turkey wants to prosecute for “terrorism”.

The Swedish government has stressed that the Swedish judiciary has the final say in these cases – and that the courts are independent.

On Saturday, Erdoğan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told reporters that the country was “not in a position” to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership.

SHOW COMMENTS