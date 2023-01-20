For members
IN NUMBERS: How hard is it to get Sweden’s new ‘talent visa’?
It's now more than six months since Sweden brought in its new residence permit for "highly qualified persons to look for work or start a business", so how popular has it been and how hard is it to get?
Published: 20 January 2023 15:11 CET
A woman sits at a café and contemplates in front of her laptop. Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/ Imagebank Sweden
EXPLAINED: Why Sweden’s unions are asking for a four percent real pay cut
The Swedish Trade Union Confederation in November set its starting bid in the coming salary bargaining round so low that it is effectively asking for a four percent real pay cut for its members. We explain why it is willing to do this.
Published: 17 January 2023 05:58 CET
Updated: 17 January 2023 16:28 CET
