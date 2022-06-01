For members
EXPLAINED: How do you apply for Sweden’s new ‘talent visa’?
From June 1st, non-EU citizens can apply to come to Sweden on the new talent visa or "residence permit for highly qualified persons". These are the latest details on how to apply.
Published: 1 June 2022 14:56 CEST
Workers in Sweden share ideas using post-it notes on a window. Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/Imagebank Sweden
KEY POINTS: What changes in Sweden in June 2022
A new work permit law, Terminal 4 reopens, Stockholm summits and National Day. Here are some of the things that change in Sweden in June.
Published: 30 May 2022 15:02 CEST
