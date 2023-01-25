For members
How many people got Swedish citizenship in 2022 and where were they from?
Just under 90,000 people became Swedish citizens in 2022. Which countries were most people from and how does this compare to previous years?
Published: 25 January 2023 13:58 CET
Swedish passports. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
OPINION: Sweden’s emerging debate on dual citizenship is terrifying
When Richard Orange became a Swedish citizen after the UK's Brexit vote in 2016, he never doubted for an instant that he would be allowed to remain British. Now he's not so sure.
Published: 18 January 2023 15:20 CET
