SWEDEN AND TURKEY

Swedish police block new Quran burning bid outside Turkish embassy

Swedish police have banned a new burning of the Quran in Stockholm, citing the increased risk of terror attacks.

Published: 9 February 2023 06:19 CET
File photo of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The decision not to grant a permit follows a January demonstration that angered Turkey, putting Sweden’s pending Nato application on hold.

Protests are rarely banned by Swedish police as they are considered as a right under freedom of assembly, but police cited the risk that the protest could provoke terror attacks or attacks against Swedish interests.

The demonstration permit request was made by a small, little-known Swedish association, Apallarkerna, and was aimed at protesting against Nato membership, and like the earlier protest staged by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan would involve the burning of a Quran in front of Turkey’s Stockholm embassy.

“The burning of the Quran outside Turkey embassy in January 2023 can be determined to have increased threats against both the Swedish society at large, but also against Sweden, Swedish interests abroad and Swedes abroad,” the police decision, read by AFP, said.

“Sweden has become a higher priority target for attacks,” it continued.

At the end of January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden, which Ankara already accused of harbouring Kurdish “terrorists”, could no longer expect Turkey to ratify its Nato membership bid, as long as burnings of the Quran were allowed.

Turkey and Hungary are the last holdouts to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership, after the Scandinavian country broke decades of military non-alignment and applied following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Quran burning, carried out by Paludan behind the protection of a police officers and in front of cameras, spurred anti-Swedish demonstrations in several Muslim countries.

Negotiations with Turkey on Nato accession have been suspended since then.

On Wednesday, the Swedish security service, Säpo, warned of an increased terrorist threat to Sweden and Swedish interests.

TERRORISM

Sweden to make it illegal to be active in a terrorist organisation

Sweden's government has submitted a new terror bill which could help convince Turkey that the country is acting to crack down on Swedish residents active in the Kurdish PKK terror group.

Published: 2 February 2023 16:01 CET
Sweden to make it illegal to be active in a terrorist organisation

The new proposal, titled “a special penalty provision for participation in a terrorist organisation”, will make participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation in any way that “promotes, strengthens or supports” the organisation punishable with up to four years in prison. 

“This is a wider criminalisation that takes aim at a slew of activities within a terrorist organisation that don’t need to be concretely connected to a specific terrorist crime,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told a press conference.

“Sweden has an increased terrorist threat which must be taken very seriously,” he continued. “Now the government is putting forward a legislative proposal which means that both participation in and financing of participation in terrorist organisations will be punishable.” 

Actions such as handling equipment, organising camps or locations for meetings, cooking or being in charge of transport for designated terrorist organisations would be criminalised under the new law, which Strömmer stressed was a “considerable widening of the scope compared to current legislation”.

In November, the country amended its constitution to allow the proposed bill to move forward, as it was deemed to infringe on Sweden’s freedom of association laws.

The proposal will now go to Sweden’s Council on Legislation, which judged a previous proposal to ban membership of a terror organisation, brought in in the wake the 2017 Stockholm terror attack, as in conflict with Sweden’s constitution right to free association. 

Under the proposal, serious cases of the new crime will be punishable by up to eight years in prison, while those found guilty of holding a leadership position in a terror organisation could be jailed for 18 years or even for life. 

The proposal criminalises all forms of support for terror organisations, regardless of whether it is financial or other ways of taking part in it, promoting it and strengthening it. 

Strömmer noted that “partaking in a demonstration or at a meeting will not in itself be punishable”, adding that said flag-waving in itself would not be criminalised but such activities could potentially be used as evidence in court.

The government hopes to be able to submit the proposal to parliament on March 7th, and for it to come into force by June 1st. 

