King of Sweden to undergo heart surgery

In the documentary, the King described as “unfair” the 1980 change to the Swedish Act of Succession to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne.

The comments could be interpreted as a critical stance towards female succession.

“During the autumn, in two interviews, I received questions about the change in the order of succession in 1980 in favour of the first-born child, regardless of gender. I then shared my thoughts about Prince Carl Philip retroactively losing his position as crown prince in connection with the amendment to the constitution,” the King said in a statement released on the royal palace website.

“It pains me deeply when, in retrospect, I read comments that suggest that I would not stand behind my daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, as Sweden’s heir to the throne,” he said.

The comments which have drawn attention were originally made in a recently-released documentary by public broadcaster SVT.

In 1980, the Swedish Act of Succession was changed to include both male and female heirs in the line to the throne. The change was made retroactively, so the then three-year-old Victoria was “promoted” past her seven-month-old brother Carl Philip.

The King was against the change at the time, and in the documentary he tells SVT: “My son was born and then all of a sudden you changed it and he lost it. It’s quite strange. I think it is unfair.

“Laws that work retroactively are tricky. It seems crazy. I still think so,” he said.

In the new statement, released Thursday evening, the King states that what he said in the documentary “should not be perceived as criticism of female succession to the throne or of Crown Princess Victoria”.

“Female succession to the throne is a matter of course for me. The Crown Princess is my successor. She is an extraordinary asset for me, my family and our country. I am proud of her and her tireless work for Sweden,” he said.

In the SVT documentary, King Carl Gustaf also addresses previous controversial statements he made about Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei dating back to 2004.

That year, during a state visit, the King called Brunei “a very open country” and said “the Sultan has a colossal closeness to the people” in an interview with Sveriges Radio.

The comments resulted in a crisis in the Swedish royal family.

The state visit to the Asian country was controversial even before the comments were made. Brunei, located on the northwest coast of Borneo, is an absolute monarchy where power is inherited and the Sultan rules by decree. The country has been criticised in the past by the Swedish government for what it considers to be failures to ensure human rights.

Almost 20 years later, King Carl Gustaf described the crisis and the criticism as “a total misunderstanding” in the new documentary.

“He [Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah] travelled around and was very close to all the people. Once a year on the national day or equivalent, he invited 30,000 people to his castle. You can’t get any closer,” he tells SVT in the programme.

“He was a ‘ruler’ in a different way than in a democratic state. But he was very open. It was a total misunderstanding,” he says.

The documentary, Sveriges sista kungar (“Sweden’s Last Kings”) can be seen via SVT Play.

