The system is slightly different depending on whether you got caught cheating in an examination or in an essay, thesis or dissertation, and also whether you are accused of plagiarism, prohibited collaboration, or the use of prohibited aids.

We looked at the procedure at Uppsala University, where the rules on cheating were last updated in 2014, so long before Chat GPT began to add whole new possibilities to cheating, and also the procedure at Stockholm University.

It’s hard to know, for instance, if the use of Chat GPT should count as plagiarism (as its answers may well be unique), prohibited collaboration (as there is no actual person to collaborate with), or the use of prohibited aids.

Uppsala University, as it happens, has classified this week’s case as “use of prohibited aids”.

If you are caught cheating in an exam

If an examination invigilator suspects you of using prohibited aids during an exam, they must immediately tell the student that they are under suspicion. If the student has notes with them, or a device for contacting people outside the examination hall, these can be confiscated.

The student can then, if they wish, finish the exam.

Once the exam is over, the invigilator must contact the teacher responsible for the student, and then write a report detailing their suspicions.

If you are caught plagiarising in an essay, thesis or dissertation

This is a lot more complex.

Uppsala University distinguishes between two types of plagiarism, forbidden plagiarism, which is a legal matter, and plagiarism that is the result of carelessness or a misunderstanding, which it sees as an educational matter.

A lecturer who suspects a work has been plagiarised, must together with the course examiner try to understand if the student has consciously tried to deceive the teacher, or has simply been guilty of bad academic writing that sticks too closely to its sources.

What happens after the suspected cheating has been reported?

Conference

The first thing that happens is that a conference is held between the student, their supervisors or lecturers, and the members of staff who have made the accusation.

At the conference, the student is allowed to give as good an explanation of what happened as they can, and to present their view of what happened. The student is also informed of what the process is that might now be started. At this stage, the accusations and the student’s claims should be kept confidential.

There may need to be further investigation to confirm or disprove any claims made by the student or their accusers.

At Uppsala University, if there is “well-founded suspicion of attempted deceptive conduct”, then any decisions on examining the students work are deferred until after a decision.

At Stockholm, though, the student can continue to participate in “instruction, examinations, and other activities related to his or her studies”, until a decision has been made.

Stockholm, unlike Uppsala, details what happens when multiple students are involved. Each should be able to to give their own account.

Matter dismissed

If the academic staff investigating the cheating decide that the plagiarism is either the result of carelessness or lack of knowledge, or that there has been some misunderstanding, then they need to submit an official memorandum detailing how they dealt with the claims.

Even if the cheating accusations are dismissed, the student may still be failed for the exam or assignment if the person marking it deems that it does “not measure up to the course goals”.

The formal report

If the academic staff investigating the cheating decide that the plagiarism is not the result of carelessness or lack of knowledge, and that there was an intention to deceive, then the examiner and the head of department, or director of studies, have to submit a report.

The report is addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university, signed by the responsible head of department or director of studies, and submitted to the Registrar at the University Administration.

The department also needs to brief the student about what is in the report, and also give them information in writing.

The student should also be put in contact with the right person at the student union to help them in their case.

At Stockholm University, but it seems not Uppsala, the student can comment on the report.

The Disciplinary Board

Both Uppsala and Stockholm University have a Disciplinary Board, which assign an officer to further investigate the case, and present their findings to the Vice-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor then, in consultation with the officer, decides whether to dismiss the matter without action, issue a formal warning to the student, or refer the matter to the Disciplinary Board.

The board includes the Vice-Chancellor, a legally qualified member, a teacher representative and two representatives from the student unions.

At Stockholm, the student might be temporarily suspended once their conduct is submitted to the board.

At the hearing a representative from the department concerned and the accused student can each make their case about what happened, after which they leave the room.

The board then informs the student and his department on its decision, which can be to dismiss the student, give a warning, or to suspend the student from their studies, a decision which comes into force immediately.

Stockholm says that suspension means the student is prohibited from “instruction, examinations, or any other activities related to courses and study programmes at Stockholm University” during the period of suspension.

They may also be forced to repay student grants and study loans covering the period of the suspension.

The appeals process

Students have the right to appeal the decision to suspend them to Sweden’s Administrative Court (förvaltningsrätten), and can also apply for a “stay” of the decision while their case is held.