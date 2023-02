Swedes gave birth to fewer children last year than in any other year since 2005.

But the situation was even worse in 22 out of the country’s 290 municipalities, which had their lowest birth rate in over five decades, according to national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden.

Check out the map below or scroll down for a full list to see how many children were born in these 22 municipalities.

The statistics don’t tell us the reason behind the declining birth rate, but what these places have in common is that they’re generally located in relatively rural areas.

All the municipalities recorded their lowest birth rate since 1968 when Statistics Sweden began keeping records, apart from Leksand and Robertsfors which had their lowest birth rates since 1972 and 1969, respectively.

Two regions in Sweden also recorded their lowest birth rate since records began: Västernorrland and Norrbotten.

The Swedish municipalities with the lowest birth rate in over 50 years:

Leksand: 103

Robertsfors: 54

Borgholm: 51

Dals-Ed: 31

Gislaved: 257

Gnosjö: 72

Haparanda: 56

Hudiksvall: 299

Lysekil: 82

Motala: 360

Norsjö: 31

Oskarshamn: 211

Ragunda: 35

Simrishamn: 117

Sollefteå: 123

Strömsund: 75

Sölvesborg: 133

Timrå: 140

Vetlanda: 225

Västervik: 262

Ånge: 64

Älvdalen: 38

Öckerö: 76

Övertorneå: 22