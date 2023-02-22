Read news from:
Sweden’s birth rate falls to lowest in 17 years

Swedes gave birth to fewer children last year than in any other year since 2005.

Published: 22 February 2023 10:06 CET
Sweden's birth rate has been declining for years. Photo: Fotograferna Holmberg/TT

A total of 104,734 babies were born in Sweden last year, according to new figures by national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden.

That’s a decrease of 9,529 children compared to the year before, or in other words a birth rate that fell by 8.3 percent.

In 2021, the birth rate increased slightly, but the overall trend is falling.

The number of births decreased in 20 out of Sweden’s 21 regions and in 215 out of 290 municipalities compared to 2021. Västmanland in central Sweden, which increased its yearly total by six children, was the only county that had a positive birth rate.

Twenty-two municipalities and two regions (Västernorrland and Norrbotten in northern Sweden) recorded the lowest number of births in over five decades, since records began.

“It’s hard to say exactly which factors are behind the declining birth rate in 2022. But we can tell that the number of children born per woman is decreasing among Swedish-born and foreign-born women alike. The pattern is the same in Norway and Denmark,” said Statistics Sweden analyst Lena Lundkvist in a statement.

Sweden’s total population nevertheless increased last year, by 0.7 percent, mainly because of immigration but also because there were more births than deaths.

The population of Sweden stood at 10,521,556 people at the turn of the year.

The most new immigrants arriving in Sweden last year were originally born in Sweden (for example Swedes who’ve left Sweden but returned in 2022), followed by India, then Poland. The statistics only include people in the population register, so they don’t include new arrivals who haven’t yet registered, for example refugees from Ukraine.

Swedish city launches ‘love week’ to battle plummeting birth rate

The city of Sollefteå in northern Sweden is launching a 'love week' around Valentine's Day to encourage residents to indulge in steamy love-making in a bid to combat the falling birth rate.

Published: 10 February 2023 10:34 CET
The scheme, called Älska mer – vi behöver bli fler (“love more, there needs to be more of us”) was dreamt up by Majed Safaee, the muncipality’s strategist, after last year saw a sharp drop in its birth rate. 

He told The Local there had been some of his colleagues in the municipality had initially feared that “people would laugh at us.” 

“But when we thought about it, we saw that maybe one of the strengths was that it was a little bit silly, because this would make people discuss it.”

The maternity ward at Sollefteå Hospital has been worryingly quiet in recent years. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

The birthrate in Sollefteå has typically been about 200 births a year, but according to data from Statistics Sweden, it dropped to 150 in 2019, and then to 123 in 2022.

“Last year, we got really scared, because the birth rate had jumped off a cliff, basically, and we said we have to do something,” Safaee said. 

The Love Week is starting on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, when there will be special couples events at the local swimming pool and ski area, called, ta med någon du tycker om, ortake someone with you who you like”, which is intended to get people in the mood.  

Then on Wednesday, the sexologist and author Sara Olsson is holding a lecture on her own personal journey through sex, pregnancy and having children. 

“We are trying to blend fun things for people in Sollefteå to do with events with a kind of serious undertone,” Safaee said. “We felt we needed somewhere to start discussing it, because the problem doesn’t seem to be just going away on its own”. 

“For the municipality it is quite a big issue,” he stressed. “The risk in the short term is that we have schools and preschools that will be lacking kids. And then people grow up, so we will be missing taxpayers and people who could work. It’s a problem that just will escalate as the years go by if nothing changes.”

Municipality strategist Majed Safaee had the idea for the love week. Photo: Åsa G Torell
