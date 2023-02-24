Sweden to send ten Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson said that the decision to send the Leopard 2 tanks had come “on Germany’s initiative”, and after discussions between the other countries who use the more advanced variant of the German-made vehicles.
“This is about what Ukraine needs and what they see as the highest priority,” he said at the press conference, held at Sweden’s military base in Boden in the far-north of Sweden.
Sweden is also sending two air defence systems, HAWK and IRIS-T, as part of its new, eleventh package of military support to Ukraine.
Sweden’s defence minister, Pål Jonson, said that it was “absolutely the right thing to do to send heavy weapons systems”, saying that the air defence systems would be “completely decisive in making sure that Russia cannot get air supremacy over Ukraine”.
He said that the decision to send the tanks was “of course a statement from our side against Russia, but above all in support of Ukraine”.
Germany has already promised 14 Leopard tanks of the more advanced 2A6 model, while Poland has already delivered the first of the 14 Leopard 2 tanks it has promised Ukraine.
