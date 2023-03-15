Read news from:
SHARE
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Christian Democrats party secretary dismissed in #metoo case, Sweden's oldest prisoner (94) could be released, Öresund Bridge raises day charges, and Swedish PM admits 'increased chance' that Finland joins Nato first. Here's some of the news on Wednesday.

Published: 15 March 2023 08:53 CET
The new building at Hall prison in Södertälje. The Local has not discovered which prison Helmer Ljus is held at. Photo: Caisa Rasmussen/TT

Party secretary for Sweden’s Christian Democrats dismissed in ‘me too’ case

Sara Skyttedal, a leading Christian Democrat MEP, has come forward as the person behind the police report which led to party secretary Johan Ingerö’s sudden dismissal on Tuesday.

Johan Ingerö, the Christian Democrat policy advisor who helped develop its harder, more populist approach was dismissed on Tuesday after after Skyttedal reported him to the police for a sexual crime at a post-election party in 2014.

“I have not yet seen the [police] report, but from the little information I have received, I know which occasion it concerns and that what is being claimed is not true,” Ingerö said in a Facebook post explaining why he had had to leave. “Whatever the facts, the judgement has been taken that I can no longer carry out my duties as party secretary. It is of course a great sorrow to leave in this way.”

Skyttedal followed up with her own Facebook post shortly afterwards, later taking it down because of the volume of hateful comments. 

“For all this time I have been silent. Tried to suppress what happened. I wish I’d said something earlier and feel shame that I did not act more powerfully in that moment,” she wrote on Facebook. “That is why, the other week, I decided to report the event to the police. The process will play out in the legal system and I will sadly be limited on how much I can comment in future.” 

Swedish vocab: häromveckan – the other week

Sweden’s oldest jailbird (94) has life sentence commuted

A twice convicted 94-year-old killer has had his life sentence commuted by a Swedish court, opening the possibility he could spend his final days on the outside.

Born in 1928, Helmer Ljus has repeatedly run afoul of the law over the span of his near century-long life. Convicted of his first offence at the age of 19, it wasn’t until he was 60 that he committed his first murder, killing a friend with an axe and dousing corrosive acid over another man “for snoring,” according to legal news outlet Dagens Juridik on Monday.

Sentenced to 11 years in jail, he was released in the mid-90s but quickly found himself facing another murder charge, which he denied. He was convicted and given a life sentence for killing his mobility-impaired neighbour at the age of 71, becoming the oldest person to be handed a life sentence in modern Swedish history, the outlet said.

Swedish vocab: att släppas fri – to be released

Öresund Bridge raises toll for single journeys between Sweden and Denmark

The Öresund Bridge on Thursday increased its toll for single journeys but said that new discount rates will be introduced.

The bridge’s operator Öresundsbron set out the changes to toll prices in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We are making it cheaper for those who travel with us the most and the price will go up for those who travel less,” Öresundsbron director of sales and marketing Berit Vestergaard said at a briefing on the price changes.

The toll price for a one-way crossing on the Öresund Bridge was raised to 645 Swedish kronor (440 Danish kroner) from the previous 610 kronor (415 kroner) on Tuesday, a 6 percent increase.

Swedish vocab: rabattavtal – discount rate

‘Increased chance that Finland joins NATO before Sweden’: PM

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday the likelihood that Finland would join NATO before Sweden had “increased” as Stockholm’s bid continues to face stiff opposition from Ankara.

Kristersson told reporters it had become increasingly clear in recent weeks that Turkey was ready to ratify Finland’s bid, but still had reservations about Sweden’s, meaning it could ratify Finland’s first.

“We have no confirmation that will be the case, but we think that the overall assessment after many conversations recently is that the likelihood of this has increased,” Kristersson said at a press conference.

Both countries have said they hope to be members by the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Danish vocab: mer troligt – more likely

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Unemployment falls despite downturn, shops risk closure after rent hikes, Swedish pension fund loses 12bn kronor in US banks collapse, and seven out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Sweden still unemployed. Here's some of the news on Tuesday.

Published: 14 March 2023 09:11 CET
Unemployment sinks in Sweden despite downturn

Unemployment in Sweden fell in February, with 341,000 people registered as unemployed at the end of February, which is equivalent to 6.5 percent of the working population, according to new figures from the Swedish Public Employment Service. This compares to 7.2 percent unemployed at the end of February last year,

At the same time, there is an unusually high number of unfilled jobs, with 188,900 free jobs advertised in the service’s Platsbanken database. 

Swedish vocab: att motsvara – to be equivalent to

Over 3,000 shops at risk of closure following rent hikes

As many as two thirds of clothes and shoe shops are at risk of closure due to rising rents, Svensk Handel, Sweden’s retail industry trade body, has warned. 

In January retail rents rose by close to 11 percent, putting 3,100 shops at risk of bankruptcy. 

“The figures were are getting are alarming,” the body’s chief executive, Sofia Larsen, told TT: 

The analysis is built on data from 2021, since which time retail rents have risen twice, 2.8 percent in January 2022 and 10.9 percent in January 2023. 

Swedish vocab: hyror – rents

Seven out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Sweden unemployed 

Only about 1,500 of the 30,000 Ukrainians of working age who came to Sweden in 2022 have got jobs through the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen), with many held back by not having a personal number, and as a result not being able to get a bank account or Bank-ID. 

“We have only a limited possibility to offer support,” said Therese Lindström, a unit chief at the service. “But this is also about us needing to get more information out about what support we can offer.”

Swedish vocab: stöd – support

Swedish pension giant loses 12 billion kronor from US banks’ collapse

The Swedish pension fund manager Alecta has estimated that its combined loss from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could amount to 12 billion kronor, although it says this will not seriously affect customers’ pension holdings.

“There is a lot indicating that we should consider these investments lost,” the fund manager’s press chief, Jacob Lapidus, told the TT newswire. Alecta also holds shares in First Republic, another US bank which is currently seeing shares in free fall. 

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority on Monday morning called all of the country’s major bank and pension fund managers to a meeting to ascertain their vulnerability to US bank collapses. 

Sweden’s financial markets minister Niklas Wykman told the TT newswire that the government was watching the situation closely, however. 

“So far we see no spillover effects to either the public sector or the financial system,” he said. “But we have to be on our toes and we will be following developments closely.”

Swedish vocab: spridningseffekter – spill over effects (literally spreading effects)

