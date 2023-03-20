For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Monday
New 'Sweden course' for immigrants, Sweden's Nato chances 'not worsened', political chaos at an end in Botkyrka and much more. Here's some of the news on Monday.
Published: 20 March 2023 06:37 CET
Former Botkyrka mayor Ebba Östlin speaks to press after she was beaten to the role of Social Democrat leader. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday
Two women charged for Vetlanda murder, Swedish princess's husband to get 'no special treatment' and 200 households get 100,000 kronor in electricity subsidy. Here's some of the news on Friday.
Published: 17 March 2023 08:40 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments