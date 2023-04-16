Foraging, life hacks and post: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Life in Stockholm isn't always easy, with dark winters and high prices to get used to for starters. These tips will help make things run more smoothly.

Although parts of Sweden are still under snow at this time of year, spring is on the horizon in southern Sweden. Check out the article below for some plants you can forage in the great outdoors this season.

With family and friends abroad, you may receive more post than you used to in your home country. Here's a guide to Sweden's postal service.

May is just around the corner, bringing with it public holidays like May 1st and Ascension Day. Wondering how you can book your holidays to make the most of these so-called 'red days'? Check out our guide below.

Coming back to April, we took a look at all the events happening this month which could have an impact on your finances.

Finally, you may be wondering how your rights differ in Sweden as a citizen instead of a resident. Find out below.