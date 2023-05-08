KEY DATES: When are trains cancelled this week due to Sweden's rail strike?

Advertisement

Seko announced plans to strike last Wednesday in protest at the rail companies' refusal to enter negotiations over more predictable timetables and shift schedules for drivers.

The union has divided the strike into three separate stages, with roughly 1,200 members stopping work, and disruption escalating the longer the rail companies take to reach an agreement.

The union announced on Saturday that it had entered a mediation process with Almega Tågföretagen, the trade body representing Sweden's rail companies.

"Seko's hope is that the mediator can propose a solution which is acceptable to both parties," the union wrote in the press release. "If that is not the case, the conflict measures announced by Seko will be enacted at 3pm on Thursday, May 11th."

May 11th: Öresundståg and some Stockholm commuter trains

In the first stage of the strike, train drivers employed by the company Transdev, who work on the Öresundståg trains travelling from across Skåne over the bridge to Copenhagen will go on strike, as will drivers working for the train operator MTR based in Älvsjö, south of Stockholm.

May 15th: Stockholm underground, Mälardalen regional traffic, and SJ traffic near Gothenburg

If negotiators for the rail companies have still not made any concessions by Monday, May 15h, the strike will enter its second stage.

In this, drivers working on the red line between Fruängen and Norsborg in southwest Stockholm and Mörby centrum and Ropsten in the northeast will go on strike.

Regional train traffic in the Mälardalen region between Stockholm, Eskilstuna and Västerås will also be affected, when drivers for MTR Mälartåg go on strike.

Drivers for the Götalandståg division of state rail company SJ will also go on strike affecting regional trains run by SJ in the Västra Götaland region around Gothenburg.

May 18th: SJ intercity, Regional trains in Skåne and cargo trains in Norrland

If there is still no breakthrough by Thursday, May 18th, the strike will enter the third stage, with drivers on SJ's intercity routes stopping working, as well as drivers working for the Pågatågen regional trains in Skåne, and those working on cargo trains in Northern Sweden and on the west coast.