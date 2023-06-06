IN PICTURES: New citizens and royal glitz - How Sweden celebrated National Day

Advertisement

Sweden was in full-on celebratory mode as it marked National Day and the 500th anniversary since Gustav Vasa was elected King of Sweden in Strängnäs in 1523.

The official program of celebrations in Strängnäs ran roughly from 10 am to 1 pm.

How the celebrations unfolded

The Swedish royal family were, as usual, prominent in the National Day celebrations, with Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Princ Carl Philip, Prince Oscar, and Princess Estelle all making an appearance on Tuesday.

The festivities began at the Strängnäs Cathedral in Strängnäs Municipality, Södermanland County, around 10:30 am, with the royal couple in attendance.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia photographed during a festive gathering in Strängnäs Cathedral on the 2023 National Day. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT

After the initial gathering at Strängnäs Cathedral, the royal couple made their way to the Källparken park. There, they inaugurated the impressive artwork "Sammanflätade" by Knutte Wester before proceeding to the stage in Västerviken.

King Carl Gustaf inaugurates the "Sammanflätade" artwork by Knutte Wester in Källparken. Photo by Pontus Lundahl / TT

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia proceeded to walk from Källparken to Västerviken, greeting the festive crowd along the way.

The royal couple strolled from Källparken to Västerviken, exchanging greetings with the gathered crowd en route. Photo by: Pontus Lundahl / TT

King Carl Gustaf, photographed cheering on the crowds between Källparken and Västerviken. Photo by: Pontus Lundahl / TT

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, walking to Västerviken during the National Day celebrations. Photo by: Pontus Lundahl / TT

The royal couple took centre stage at Västerviken and initiated the ceremonial celebrations.

King Carl Gustaf on stage in Västerviken. Photo by: Pontus Lundahl / TT

Attendees then joined together in singing the King's Song (Kungssången), the royal anthem.

The festivities continued with the Hemmavasan Strängnäs 10-kilometre race.

A special day for newly naturalised Swedish citizens

In recent years, Swedish National Day celebrations have also gained significance in facilitating the integration of immigrants, as newly naturalised Swedish citizens tend to participate in locally organized citizenship ceremonies on June 6th.

Speaking to the TT news agency previously Lund University ethnology professor Jonas Frykman said that this aspect of the celebrations was well-designed and greatly appreciated by many immigrants.

The inclusion of citizenship ceremonies has become a feature that plays a crucial role in welcoming and integrating newcomers into Swedish society, Frykman said at the time.