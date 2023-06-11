Property, schools and import fees: Essential articles for life in Sweden
In this week's list of essential articles, we cover the different kinds of permanent residency in Sweden, which Swedish banks give mortgages to foreigners, readers' tips on buying property, and weigh up the pros and cons of municipal and international schools.
There are multiple types of permanent residence documents in Sweden, which can lead to confusion about residency status. The application processes and rights granted depend on your citizenship and what you're doing in Sweden.
Some Swedish banks are more likely to decline mortgage applications to foreigners without a permanent residence permit in Sweden. We asked 16 mortgage providers what their rules are on loaning to immigrants - here are their responses.
A big question for foreign parents moving to Sweden is whether to send their children to a normal Swedish school or to an international school. Alex Rodallec, who attended both types of schools growing up in Gothenburg, gives the pros and cons of each.
Buying an apartment or house in Sweden can be a daunting process, but with rentals so hard to get, many foreigners end up taking the plunge. Here are the top tips from readers who have done it.
Residents of Sweden have been complaining of high charges levied on items sent from outside the EU. Here's how the charges work and what you can do about them.
Sweden has earned a reputation as an expensive place to live, but is that fair? Well, yes, but there are still several things that are surprisingly cheap, especially if you know where and what to look for.
Comments
See Also
