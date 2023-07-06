Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swedish PM meets Joe Biden in the White House

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that he is "looking forward" to Sweden's stalled Nato membership bid winning final approval, as the Western alliance prepares for next week's summit.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Biden said he wanted to reiterate that he "fully, fully supports Sweden's membership in Nato".

"The bottom line is simple: Sweden is going to make our alliance stronger," Biden was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying, adding he was "anxiously looking forward" to the bid being ratified.

Kristersson thanked the US president for his leadership in maintaining "transatlantic unity" during the upheaval sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He also praised Biden's "strong support" for Sweden's Nato bid, which is being held up by Turkey and Hungary.

Top diplomats from Turkey and Sweden are set to meet on Thursday at Nato headquarters in Brussels, less than a week before the military alliance's summit in Vilnius.

Swedish vocabulary: to look forward to – att se fram emot

Swedish confectionary-maker to stop production of iconic treat

Swedish confectionary giant Cloetta will soon stop producing Mums-mums – an iconic Swedish chocolate-covered fluffy ball of foam on a thin biscuit, which has been around since 1933.

"The decision to stop making Mums-mums depends on several factors. Partly a decrease in demand, which results in failing sales and low profitability. All in all, this means we’re not able to keep Mums-mums as part of our range," a Cloetta spokesperson told regional newspaper Corren.

The very last Mums-mums is set to be produced in early September.

Cloetta was founded by three Swiss brothers who in 1873 opened Sweden’s first chocolate factory in Malmö. Mums is an onomatopoeic word in Swedish and is the equivalent of "yum" in English.

Swedish vocabulary: chocolate – choklad

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to face trial over a climate demonstration in Malmö, southern Sweden, earlier this summer, reports regional newspaper Sydsvenskan.

Thunberg joined a demonstration organised by a group called Ta Tillbaka Framtiden ("Reclaim the Future") in the harbour of Malmö on June 9th. The activists blocked traffic, including a number of trucks, and some of them were physically removed from the scene, including Thunberg.

She has now been charged with disobeying police order. Police told protesters to move, but four of them refused and were dragged from the site. It’s a criminal offence not to obey a police order.

"We choose not to be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," Thunberg wrote on social media at the time of the demonstration.

Swedish vocabulary: a trial – en rättegång

Air travel on the increase in Sweden

Almost 3.2 million people travelled to and from one of the airports operated by state-owned Swedavia in June – an increase of 11 percent compared to the same month last year, but only 82 percent of travel levels in June 2019, the summer before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of these, a total of 2.4 million people flew to and from international destinations, the majority of which from Arlanda, Sweden’s biggest airport.

Swedish vocabulary: to travel – att resa