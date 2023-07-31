How can I watch the 2023 Women's World Cup on Swedish TV?

Advertisement

When and where is the World Cup taking place?

The 2023 World Cup takes place from Thursday July 20th until Sunday August 20th.

Thirty-two countries are taking part in the tournament – including Sweden – and there will be a total of 64 matches played.

Is the Swedish team any good?

They're pretty good. In the Euros last year, Sweden lost 4-0 to hosts England, with England later going on to beat Germany 2-1 in the final and winning the tournament.

In the last Women's World Cup, in France in 2019, Sweden also came third, losing 1-0 to the Netherlands in the semi final. The Netherlands then lost against the USA in the final, with the Americans taking home the trophy.

When are the matches taking place?

The time zone difference between Sweden and Australia/New Zealand mean that matches aren't taking place at the best of times for viewers in Sweden, with kick off for most matches taking place between 9am and 1pm Swedish time, although at least one match will kick off as early as 4am Swedish time.

So, if you’re in Sweden during the World Cup, where can you watch the games?

Where can I watch it on TV?

The Viaplay group is fully responsible for coverage of the Women's World Cup this year, meaning you won't be able to watch any matches on the free public broadcaster SVT or the free commercial channels.

Matches will be shown live on TV6 and TV10, which you might have if you pay for a TV package through Telia, Tele2 or similar, and will be available to stream on Viaplay if you have their Medium or Total package, starting from 379 kronor a month.

You can see the full list of matches here.

Will any bars be showing the matches?

Some of the matches will be shown in places such as sports bars, English pubs and Irish bars, like the O'Leary's chain of sports bars found across Sweden, but the early kickoff times mean that many of the matches are taking place outside usual pub opening hours.

In general, the later the kick-off time, the higher the chance that it will be broadcast at a sports bar, so you might be better off trying to find somewhere to watch a game kicking off at 1pm rather than a game starting at 9am.

If you live in a town with an O'Leary's, you can search for the match you want to watch to find out if your local bar will be showing it, but otherwise you're probably best off calling your local bar to ask.

Can I watch them on a big screen anywhere?

In Gothenburg, Werners Bistro will be showing Sweden's matches, with the next one against Argentina taking place on Wednesday August 2nd at 9am.

If Sweden gets past the group stages, Sweden's matches from the quarterfinals onwards will be shown at Ullevi (not including the first quarterfinal, which is kicking off at 3am Swedish time).

In Malmö, you can watch matches from the second quarterfinal onwards in Folkets Park, but there don't appear to be any large outdoor screens in Stockholm where you'll be able to watch the World Cup.