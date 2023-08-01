Where can I see the supermoon in Sweden?

Advertisement

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is when a full moon coincides with the celestial body reaching its closest point to Earth on its elliptical orbit around us. Some astronomers frown on the term 'supermoon' and prefer to use its technical name: 'perigee-syzygy of the Earth-Moon-Sun system'. Admittedly not as catchy.

To be more exact, on Tuesday evening the full moon will be 363,815 kilometres from the Earth, as opposed to its usual average distance of some 382,900 kilometres, and will appear to be around 7 percent larger than usual.

When can I see it?

The first supermoon in August will take place on the evening of August 1st at around 8:30pm. It will still be light in most areas at this time, so you'll have to wait until after sunset to see it - so around 11pm, depending on how far north you are.

The moon will rise in the east and move south over the horizon, where it will disappear again at 4am just before sunrise on August 2nd.

Unfortunately, it looks like it will be cloudy across most of Sweden on the evening of August 1st, but you never know, the weather might clear up where you are just long enough to spot a glimpse of the phenomenon.

Hopefully the weather will be a bit better on August 31st, when the moon will be even closer than on Tuesday - 363,667 kilometres from the Earth. Again, you should look to the east in areas with clear skies between 11pm and 4am for a chance of spotting it.

Advertisement

Where is the best place to view it?

Like with most astrological events, the best place to spot the supermoon is in areas with clear skies and a low amount of light pollution, preferably high up or on the coast so you have a good view of the horizon, although you do still have a chance of spotting it in urban areas if the weather is good.

The supermoon will be closer to the Earth than usual, so you should be able to see its surface with a pair of binoculars. If you want to take pictures, you should use a camera with a telephoto lens placed on a tripod. To avoid overexposure, you may need to set the exposure manually.

If you do get any good pictures of the supermoon, we'd love to see them! You can send them to us at [email protected] or on social media @TheLocalSweden. Let us know if we can use them in an article.