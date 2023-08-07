Stomach bug sparks chaos on Sweden’s highest mountain

Advertisement

“We need to break the chain of infection and give staff the chance to properly sanitise all rooms and get new toilets up to the area,” read a statement by Sweden’s tourism association STF.

Helicopters are flying hikers from Kebnekaise to the mountain station at Nikkaluokta, which is urging people to continue onwards to Kiruna from there. The Nikkaluokta lodge is not allowing anyone from Kebnekaise to stay in its cottages, out of concern of spreading the bug.

"If they're sick then they are absolutely not allowed in," Klara Holst from Nikkaluokta mountain station said.

There have been previous bouts of stomach bugs at the Kebnekaise station this summer, but STF decided this weekend to close the station until August 10th, with no new bookings available until August 18th. Bookings and drop-in visits to the mountain stations on the northern Kungsleden route will be closed for the same period.

"We need to get rid of the bug and keep our staff and guests safe," STF mountain leader Maria Persson said.

"It's very disappointing and we know there are many people who had planned their holiday, that there are many people who will have their dreams affected by this."

On top of the 200 people who stay at the Kebnekaise mountain station each day, there are other people staying elsewhere in the outdoors who use the facilities at the station.

At the Nikkaluokta station, measures have been taken to control the spread of infection such as serving all food outdoors and encouraging visitors to take extra care when washing their hands.