UK govt warns terrorists "very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden"

Travel advice published by the British government has warned that "terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden," and that the "attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners."

According to Foreign Office advice on the British government Gov UK website, updated on August 13th, "the authorities in Sweden have successfully disrupted a number of planned attacks and made a number of arrests."

Though the British Foreign Office warns of a "heightened threat of terrorist attacks globally against UK interests and British nationals from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria," ongoing tensions in Swedish society with regards to recent Koran burning incidents may also make attempted terror attacks more likely.

Sweden's government says it has no plans to extend its hate law to include an explicit ban on burning or desecrating the Koran.

Over 850,000 British citizens visit Sweden every year, according to Swedish government statistics.

The Swedish police state on its official website that: "The terrorist threat level in Sweden is currently at a level 3, 'elevated threat'. This means that an attack could happen."

Sweden's national security advisor, Henrik Landerholm, said in a statement the "the security situation has deteriorated and Sweden has gone from being a legitimate to a priority target."

"The government and responsible authorities are following developments," he added.

Landerholm also suggested that controversy surrounding the Koran burnings "indicate that the threat to Swedish interests abroad has increased. Representatives of terrorist groups have called for attacks against Sweden. States, but also other actors, have contributed to fueling such messages."

The change in UK Foreign Office advice follows a similar move from the US Embassy earlier in 2023, published in a notice on the US embassy’s homepage.

"US citizens are advised to use caution when going to public venues frequented by large numbers of people. Gathering sites such as places of worship could be targeted. Please use caution when in, and around, all diplomatic facilities. Report suspicious activity to the relevant authorities," the notice read.

Crime

The British government advice also includes information on more general crime risks in Sweden.

According to its updated travel advice, "crime levels are low although there is some petty crime," in Sweden. Like in many countries, however, "pickpocketing can be a problem in the major cities when tourists are targeted for passports and cash."

However, the Gov UK page does also note that in Sweden "violent crime does occur; instances of gang related crime, including knife crime, shootings and explosions, have been reported in Malmö, Stockholm and Gothenburg."

Sweden last year suffered the highest level of murder and manslaughter for at least 18 years, with 124 people losing their lives through violent attacks, according to the latest annual report from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå).