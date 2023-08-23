Can you lose your Swedish citizenship if you've never lived in Sweden?

Advertisement

Who can get Swedish citizenship by descent?

Children born after April 1st, 2015, automatically have Swedish citizenship if one or both their parents was a Swedish citizen when they were born, no matter where the child was born. The parents don't need to be married for this to apply.

If the child is born outside Sweden, you can apply for a Swedish passport at a Swedish embassy or consulate, or with the police if you visit Sweden. You will need to register the child with the Swedish Tax Agency, too, so they know the child exists.

For those born before April 1st, 2015, but after July 1st, 2001, the rules are slightly more complicated.

They will automatically be a Swedish citizen if their mother is Swedish, no matter where they're born.

If their father is Swedish but their mother is not, they will automatically be a Swedish citizen if they are born in Sweden. If the parents are married, the child will automatically be a Swedish citizen no matter where they're born. If the parents are not married, the child has the right to Swedish citizenship, but won't automatically become a citizen unless the father notifies the Migration Agency.

If a child is born outside of Sweden to unmarried parents with a Swedish father and non-Swedish mother, then the child will not automatically gain Swedish citizenship unless the parents get married before the child turns 18, after which date the child will become a Swedish citizen.

If they are the child of a same-sex female couple, where the woman who gave birth to the child is not Swedish but the other woman is Swedish, the child will become a Swedish citizen if the child is born in Sweden and an insemination took place with the consent of the Swedish parent.

Again, if the child is born outside Sweden, you can apply for a Swedish passport at a Swedish embassy or consulate, or with the police if you visit Sweden. You will need to register the child with the Swedish Tax Agency, too, so they know the child exists.

I got Swedish citizenship by descent. Will I always have Swedish citizenship?

It depends.

If you live in Sweden or became a Swedish citizen by application (i.e. you were granted citizenship after fulfilling other requirements, rather than inheriting it from a parent), then you will not lose your Swedish citizenship unless you specifically apply to do so – if you want to apply for citizenship in another country which doesn't allow dual citizenship, for example.

If you inherited your citizenship and you have never lived in Sweden, then you could lose your Swedish citizenship when you turn 22, if you've never lived in the country or visited in "circumstances which indicate an attachment to the country".

How can I make sure I keep my Swedish citizenship?

You will need to apply to retain your Swedish citizenship after you turn 18 but before you turn 22.

You won't need to do this if you were born in Sweden or have lived in Sweden at any point, or if you can demonstrate an attachment to Sweden through repeated visits to the country, for example.

Having said that, it might be a good idea for you to apply just in case if you were born outside Sweden and have never lived in Sweden, even if you can demonstrate a history of visiting Sweden, just to make sure that you will not lose their citizenship when you turn 22.

The most foolproof way of ensuring you retain your Swedish citizenship is to move to Sweden, even if only for a limited period, although this is often easier said than done.

It's important to note that you can't lose your Swedish citizenship if it is the only citizenship you have, as that would make you stateless.

How do I apply?

You need to fill in the form Ansökan om att få behålla svenskt medborgarskap, 302021, which at the time of writing is only available in Swedish.

You'll need to provide a copy of your Swedish passport or other ID document, as well as a copy of any official document confirming your citizenship from an official Swedish agency (you can apply for one of these from the Migration Agency if you're visiting Sweden or at your nearest embassy or consulate abroad, using this form).

You'll also need to provide information about yourself, when you got Swedish citizenship and any other citizenships you hold, as well as information on both of your parents and their citizenships.

Finally, you'll have to give details of every trip you've made to Sweden since you were born, as well as any relative or other person in Sweden who you're in contact with.

You should hand in your form to your nearest Swedish embassy or consulate, or you can post it to the Migration Agency's offices if you're visiting Sweden. The address is on the form.

There's no fee to apply to retain Swedish citizenship, although you may need to pay for postage.

The Migration Agency will send a letter to your nearest consulate or embassy one a decision has been made.