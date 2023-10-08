Work permits and cinnamon buns: Essential articles for life in Sweden
In this week's Essential Sweden, we look at topics including the new work permit threshold due to come into force in November, how you can lose your Swedish citizenship if you've never lived in Sweden, and what your choice of cinnamon bun says about you.
Sweden's minimum salary to be eligible for a work permit will be more than doubled at the start of November, including for pending applications. Here's what we know about who it will affect.
We want to make sure our readers' thoughts are heard in the Swedish public debate. Please fill out The Local's survey to share what you think of the decision to raise the salary requirement for work permits, how it will affect you and whether you have any questions for us.
The government and the Sweden Democrats plan to launch a rapid inquiry into increasing police surveillance powers – including face-recognition cameras – in order to combat gang violence.
Sweden’s summer, with its bright evenings and long days of lazing around doing nothing in particular, is over. What are the signs that autumn in Sweden has officially begun?
Children of Swedish citizens can be eligible for citizenship by descent, but it's important to know the rules for hanging on to your Swedish citizenship if you've never lived in the country.
Last Wednesday, October 4th, was Cinnamon Bun Day in Sweden. Did you celebrate? Find out here what your choice of cinnamon bun says about you.
Comments
