Two women killed in southern Stockholm after gunman enters home

Police were called out to the shooting in Tullinge, south of Stockholm, at 1.25am on Friday, after witnesses heard gunshots.

Two people are being held on suspicion of murder.

According to TV4 news, police stopped the suspects in a taxi shortly after the shooting.

One of the suspects, TV4 reports, is a 16-year-old boy who recently escaped from a so-called HVB-hem, a type of residential care home where underage criminals are often sent, while the other suspect was driving the taxi the two suspects were caught in.

Police reportedly found an automatic weapon in the vehicle.

Another four people were in the house at the time of the shooting, three children and another adult. It is understood they are not injured.

A man - described by TV4 as "a well-known Swedish artist" - who is related to someone involved in the Foxtrot gang conflict, is registered at the address, and police are investigating any links to the recent spate of gang violence in Stockholm and Uppsala, which has seen the killings of relatives of gang members without any apparent links to gang crime themselves, as well as innocent bystanders.

“We are treating it as part of this serious violence we have seen, although it’s too early to confirm for sure that that’s the case,” police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl told the TT news agency.

Police have a theory about how the gunman made it into the house.

“But I can’t go into detail about that at the moment,” said Wikdahl.

A parent was killed in another shooting in Västberga, southern Stockholm, shortly after midnight on Thursday, in a similar incident where a gunman entered the house.

The other parent, a woman, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, but was described by police as conscious on Thursday morning. One of the children also received minor injuries in the shooting.