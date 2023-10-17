Swedish PM calls for 'better control' of borders after Brussels attack

Advertisement

"Sweden and the EU need better control of our borders," he said, revealing that the suspected perpetrator of the attack in Brussels on Monday night, which left two dead and one with serious injuries, had been to Sweden "periodically".

The perpetrator, named as Abdesalem Lassoued in Belgian media, had applied for asylum in Belgium, been rejected, and later remained in the country.

"We need to know who is in Sweden, and know that they are in Sweden legally. If they are not here legally, they must leave the country."

Kristersson also called for increased powers for Swedish police and security services to combat threats to Sweden.

Fredrik Hallström, head of operations at the Swedish Security Service (Säpo) confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Lassoued was "in Sweden for a short period around ten years ago," and that he may have used multiple different identities when travelling in Europe and elsewhere.

READ ALSO:

A lone perpetrator

Kristersson confirmed that the two people shot dead in a terror attack in Brussels on Monday night, as well as another injured victim, had all been Swedish citizens.

"All indications show that this is a terror attack targeting Sweden and Swedish citizens, just because they are Swedish. Naturally, Belgian police are in charge of the investigation, but that is how they assess the situation at this moment," he said.

He also said that Belgium's prime minister, Alexander De Croo, had confirmed to him on Tuesday morning that Belgian security services believed Lassoued, who was shot by police and died on the way to hospital, had acted alone.

Advertisement

Kristersson said he had briefed leaders of all the parties in Sweden's parliament on the attack in a meeting on Tuesday morning. Swedish and Belgian police and security services, he added, would be "working closely together".

'We are living in dark times, and we have known that for some time'

"It is difficult to grasp the breadth of the consequences of this terror attack," he said. "We are living in dark times and we have known that for some time. Sweden and Swedish interests have never in modern times been under such a great threat as they are now."

Kristersson drew parallels to Sweden's recent wave of "terror-like" gang violence, saying that this, coupled with the "despicable" Brussels attack, justified the decision Sweden's Säpo security police to raise the terror threat from a three to a four this summer.

"Now we know with chilling clarity that there were valid reasons for the concern that they, and we, expressed at that time."

He added that his thoughts were with the victims and their families, as well as other Swedes who were in Brussels when the attack occurred.

"Two innocent people's lives have been extinguished, these are two people that will never come home again. It is an unimaginable sorrow, once again."