INTERVIEW: Why didn't the Social Democrats fix Sweden's school segregation problems?
In this bonus episode of Sweden in Focus, we speak to the Social Democratic former education minister Anna Ekström about Nordic 'folk high schools', budget cuts to study associations, worsening segregation in Sweden's schools, why boys are underperforming, and whether Sweden needs more external grading.
In Saturday's episode, the former government minister talked about 'folkbildning' as a particularly Nordic approach to education.
Here we continue the conversation as Anna Ekström talks about her roles within the ABF study association, the history of the wider folkbildning movement, and the challenges faced today by the Swedish education system.
Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton.
Here are links to some related stories, starting with Richard Orange's recent article on his own experience with the ABF study association:
Budget cuts to folkbildning
School segregation
- LISTEN: How can Sweden make its schools less segregated?
- ARCHIVE: What's behind the rising inequality in Sweden's schools, and can it be fixed?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Comments
See Also
In Saturday's episode, the former government minister talked about 'folkbildning' as a particularly Nordic approach to education.
Here we continue the conversation as Anna Ekström talks about her roles within the ABF study association, the history of the wider folkbildning movement, and the challenges faced today by the Swedish education system.
Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton.
Here are links to some related stories, starting with Richard Orange's recent article on his own experience with the ABF study association:
Budget cuts to folkbildning
School segregation
- LISTEN: How can Sweden make its schools less segregated?
- ARCHIVE: What's behind the rising inequality in Sweden's schools, and can it be fixed?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.