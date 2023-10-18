Swedish PM: 'Swedes should be able to wear Swedish symbols with pride'

Advertisement

Kristersson held a joint press conference in Brussels on Wednesday alongside Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo and chair of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

"It appears to be a terror attack against Sweden, just because they were Swedes," Kristersson said. "And that in itself is a tragedy."

He added that he understands that Swedes are scared and frustrated, underlining the importance of protecting democracy and freedom, as well as increased security.

"The terrorists want to scare us, they don't accept our way of life. Protecting our communities and standing up for our values is the key."

"This attack has affected our communities," Belgian premier De Croo said. "We stand side by side, together in the fight for freedom and democracy.

He admitted that there were issues around Belgian authorities' assessment of the threat levels surrounding the football match on Monday, which was cancelled at half time following the terror attack, adding that this is something his country's authorities would be investigating.

"When two people are dead, you can only say that things have gone wrong," he said.

The chair of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, underlined the EU's zero-tolerance policy towards hate speech – which is often spread on social media – citing net-based hate as a contributor to terrorism.

"We now have tools for combatting this online," she said.

Von der Leyen further emphasised the importance of EU countries agreeing on migration policy, as well as using existing tools to assist deportation.

"If someone is deemed to be a threat to national security, member states need to have the powers to force them to leave."

After the press conference, Kristersson visited the Swedish church in Belgium to light a candle. When asked how he felt about wearing blue and yellow and displaying his Swedish nationality abroad, he said it should be a given, even after Monday's attack.

"The goal for Sweden, Swedish politics and security is, obviously, that all Swedes everywhere should be able to wear their Swedish symbols with pride," he said.

Two men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, were shot dead in the attack on Monday while exiting a taxi. A third Swede, also in his 60s, was seriously injured and is being treated in hospital.

The suspect, 45-year-old Abdesalem Lassoued from Tunisia, was shot dead by police on Tuesday morning.