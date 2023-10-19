Reader's story: 'I've poured my heart and soul into building a life in Sweden'

Advertisement

My name is Farha, and I am writing to you as a dedicated worker and a mother who has poured her heart and soul into building a life here in Sweden.

My story is one that reflects the hopes and dreams of many immigrants who have come to this beautiful country in pursuit of a better life.

Four years ago, I arrived in Sweden with my two precious children, Inaaya and Emilia, then aged five and one. We embarked on his journey with dreams of creating a brighter future for ourselves and becoming valuable members of Swedish society.

Over the years, my children have thrived in their new surroundings, embraced Swedish culture, and are growing into promising individuals.

I have tirelessly worked to integrate into Swedish society, dedicating myself to my studies and career with the aspiration of becoming an engineer in this wonderful country. Every challenge I’ve faced has only solidified my commitment to being a responsible, law-abiding resident of Sweden.

Recently, we were granted an extension to our residence permit, and the next step on our journey is to apply for permanent residency. My children and I have, against all odds, built a life here, one that we cherish and are immensely proud of.

However, I write to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of deep concern for the future. The new wage requirements for work permits, particularly the implementation of an 80 percent median salary floor, cast a shadow of uncertainty over our lives.

What keeps me awake at night is the thought that my children, who have fully embraced Swedish culture and consider this country their home, may face the heart-wrenching possibility of being uprooted from the only home they have ever known.

I implore the government and decision-makers to consider the countless stories like mine – stories of determination, dedication, and hope.

We are not faceless numbers; we are individuals with dreams and aspirations, striving to make a positive contribution to Sweden.

My plea is straightforward: exempt those of us who already hold valid residence permits and have worked tirelessly to build a decent life in Sweden from these new requirements.

Our lives are intricately woven into the fabric of Swedish society, and any abrupt changes would be devastating not only for us but for the entire community we have become part of.

I humbly request your support and advocacy for a compassionate and fair solution – one that considers the well-being and future of families like mine.

We are not seeking special treatment, only a chance to continue building our lives in this beautiful country that we have come to love.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Med vänliga hälsningar,

Farha

