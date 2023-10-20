What you need to know about Storm Babet in southern Sweden

Advertisement

Which areas are affected?

The storm is expected to reach southern Halland, Skåne, Blekinge and southern Öland on Friday afternoon, hitting the west coasts of lake Vänern and lake Vättern on Friday night.

Sweden's weather service, SMHI, has issued an orange warning for high water levels in the Baltic sea along the south west coast of Skåne, with a risk of flooding which could close roads and railways.

The Skanör-Falsterbo peninsula in south-west Skåne is particularly vulnerable – with potential record-breaking water levels this weekend – although Vellinge municipality has set up temporary flood defences to protect the town of Skanör.

What does an orange warning mean?

An orange warning means that the weather could have “serious consequences” for society. Power outages are more likely and road conditions are likely to be poor.

The general public is advised to refrain from activities that expose them to weather risks, and take action to reduce the risk of injury to themselves and others. That could, for example, mean working from home instead of taking the car to the office.

Advertisement

“The weather could be dangerous to the public and cause major damage to property and the environment. There’s a great risk of disruptions to various public services, such as public transport,” reads SMHI’s definition of an orange weather warning.

A less serious yellow warning has also been issued for the south coast of Skåne.

Is there any risk of storm damage in these areas?

Harbours and coastal buildings risk serious damage, and some harbours may be completely unusable. Moored boats are also at risk, and erosion damage is likely.

Which roads and railways are affected?

From 3pm on Friday the following train lines are closed for at least 24 hours:

Svågertorp-Trelleborg, Svågertorp-Simrishamn, Ramlösa-Teckomatorp-Eslöv, Karlskrona–Kristianstad. Rail replacement buses will be put in place, local transport service Skånetrafiken writes on its website.

Trains between Kalmar and Linköping will not be running, nor will the Halmstad-Värnamo line.

Two bus routes in Skåne will also be cancelled. The first is the service running between Malmö and Skanör, and the second is the service running between Örkelljunga and Helsingborg.

There is also a risk of the Öresund bridge having to close if winds reach a speed of more than 25 metres per second. Bridge authorities warn that the risk of closure is greatest from 8pm on Friday to early Saturday morning.