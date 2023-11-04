Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Swedish model under threat, and which party leaders are doomed?
In this week's Sweden in Focus we discuss: industrial action hits Tesla and Klarna, fears that new salary requirements for work permit holders will undermine the Swedish labour market model, how an oil spill and new fishing quotas have put the Baltic Sea in focus, and an ill-tempered battle for control of Sweden’s Green Party.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Strikes
- Tesla threatens to bring in strikebreakers as Swedish workers strike
- INTERVIEW: Is Klarna ready for the Swedish model?
- Historic strike called off after Klarna signs collective bargaining agreement
Work permits
- 'Irresponsible experiment': Swedish business leader slams higher work permit threshold
- ARCHIVE: Is the Swedish Model the fairest of them all?
Baltic Sea
Politics
- Poll misery for the government and the warring Greens
- Is the Green Party's past to blame for its current problems?
