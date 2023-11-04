Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: Swedish model under threat, and which party leaders are doomed?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 4 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023 10:29 CET
LISTEN: Swedish model under threat, and which party leaders are doomed?

In this week's Sweden in Focus we discuss: industrial action hits Tesla and Klarna, fears that new salary requirements for work permit holders will undermine the Swedish labour market model, how an oil spill and new fishing quotas have put the Baltic Sea in focus, and an ill-tempered battle for control of Sweden’s Green Party.

Advertisement

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Richard Orange.

__

Sign up for Stockholm Explorative Talks. Presented by Stockholm Academic Forum

__

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Strikes

Work permits

Baltic Sea

Politics

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also