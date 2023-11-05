Six essential articles to understand Sweden's new work permit rule

Advertisement

How will the new work permit salary threshold work in practice and who is affected by the new rules?

How many work permit holders are there in Sweden? How many earn less than the new threshold? How many work permits are issued in Sweden each year? Here’s a look at the new policy in numbers.

The new policy also applies to people already in Sweden, but what does that actually mean? If you earn less than the new limit, will your work permit no longer be valid after November 1st?

We asked respondents to our work permit survey to submit their questions on the new work permit rules, which we answered in our Sweden in Focus podcast last week.

What if you earn under the threshold but earn extra through OB-tillägg or working overtime? Here’s how the Migration Agency calculates salary for work permits.

Finally, with so many immigrants forced out under this new rule, what will happen to the Swedish labour market? Who will fill the gap labour immigrants leave behind?