Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Covid on the decrease in Sweden, data suggest

A total of 3,344 people had confirmed Covid-19 last week, a decrease by five percent compared to the week before, according to fresh figures from the Public Health Agency. The decrease breaks a streak of six weeks of an increasing number of infections.

Sweden primarily tests patients in healthcare, elderly care and other kinds of social services, if Covid is thought to be a factor in their treatment or protection. The general public is no longer tested, so the numbers can't be directly compared with the peak of the pandemic.

According to the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, coronavirus detected in wastewater did however fall early last week compared to the week before at 17 out of 19 stations where they carry out the analyses. Stockholm and Gävle were the two exceptions.

A nationwide Covid vaccination campaign was launched just over two weeks ago and so far around 40 percent of all people over the age of 80 have had their seasonal booster.

Swedish vocabulary: a decrease – en minskning

Why you might see a flying Christmas tree next month

The Swedish Armed Forces arranges for some of its fighter jets to fly in a Christmas tree-shaped formation across the country each December as a way of spreading festive cheer among the public – and practising their own skills at flying in close formation.

This year, the flights will take place on the following dates, so don’t be scared if you suddenly hear a loud roar only to look up and catch sight of an airborne Christmas tree in the form of fighter jets:

Blekinge and Norrbotten (exact details to be announced): December 11th

Skaraborg (exact details to be announced): December 12th

Mälardalen and Östergötland (with the jets passing above Linköping, Finspång, Vingåker, Arboga, Köping, Hallstahammar, Västerås, Enköping, Uppsala, Knivsta, Märsta, Stockholm, Muskö, Nynäshamn, Nyköping, Norrköping and back to Linköping): December 18th

Swedish vocabulary: a Christmas tree – en julgran

Advertisement

Snow and ice warning as temperatures set to plummet in Sweden

Sweden's weather agency SMHI has issued a yellow warning of snow in north-eastern parts of Uppsala and Stockholm on Friday.

The warning at the time of writing applies from 3pm on Friday until 9pm on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop across all of Sweden over the weekend and drivers should be prepared for difficult road conditions, such as slush, ice, poor visibility and drifting snow. If you haven't yet switched to winter tyres, you'll want to do so sooner rather than later.

Swedish vocabulary: poor visibility – dålig sikt

Advertisement

Sweden leaves interest rate unchanged

The Swedish Riksbank on Thursday left the interest rate unchanged amid weakening inflation.

"Inflation is still too high and there are still risks that it will not continue falling fast enough and stabilise at the target. But inflation has fallen and inflationary pressures have clearly eased," said the bank as it announced its decision to leave the interest rate at four percent.

It warned, however, that further rate hikes are still an option for next year if inflation doesn't fall fast enough.

Swedish vocabulary: an interest rate – en ränta

How to get tickets for Eurovision in Malmö

Tickets for Eurovision in Malmö will go on sale on November 28th, with prices starting at roughly 13 euros.

The event will kick off on May 7th with the first semi-final, followed by the second semi-final on May 9th and the grand final on May 11th.

Organisers announced this week that tickets will go on sale at 10am Stockholm time on November 28th, not just for the main event but for a total of nine shows: the three live shows plus evening and afternoon rehearsals, with the afternoon events particularly suitable for families.

Swedish vocabulary: a ticket – en biljett