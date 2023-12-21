Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Christmas travel, new political party rumours, and how can immigrants get jobs in Sweden?
This week: Christmas travel, birds attack giant straw goat, White Christmas dreams, rumours of a new political party, and what can immigrants do to increase their prospects of landing a job in Sweden?
You can listen to the episode here:
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Amanda Herzog, an American marketing expert who runs a company offering courses to international job seekers.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Christmas travel
Gävle goat
- Sweden's Gävle goat is Christmas dinner for peckish birds
- GOATWATCH: Here's how you can livestream Sweden's Christmas goat
Weather
Politics
Working in Sweden
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Amanda Herzog, an American marketing expert who runs a company offering courses to international job seekers.
