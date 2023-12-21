Advertisement

Christmas travel, new political party rumours, and how can immigrants get jobs in Sweden?

Published: 21 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023 09:14 CET
This week: Christmas travel, birds attack giant straw goat, White Christmas dreams, rumours of a new political party, and what can immigrants do to increase their prospects of landing a job in Sweden?

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Amanda Herzog, an American marketing expert who runs a company offering courses to international job seekers.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Christmas travel

Gävle goat

Weather

Politics

Working in Sweden

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

