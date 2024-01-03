New weather warnings issued as Sweden braces for blizzards: 'It's really, really cold'

Advertisement

Swedish weather agency SMHI issued a yellow warning, the mildest warning on a three-point scale, for snow and wind in Stockholm and the southern regions of Skåne, Halland, Blekinge and large parts of Småland on Wednesday.

The warning is upgraded to an orange alert in eastern Skåne and Blekinge, where up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in some areas between Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Stockholm region, some areas can expect up to 20 centimetres of snow.

The big freeze hit Sweden this week, with temperatures in some northern parts dropping below -40C, causing trains between Luleå and Kiruna to be cancelled for safety reasons.

On Tuesday, Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka in northern Lappland recorded Sweden's lowest nighttime temperature in the month of January in 25 years: -43.6C. That's also the coldest temperature measured at that station since records began in 1888, according to SMHI.

This is also the first time Sweden has seen temperatures drop below -40C since December 2021, the weather agency said.

"Across the whole of Västerbotten and Norrbotten counties, you can sum the weather up by saying it's between -25 and -35 degrees, and it looks like the cold spell will last until the end of the week," SMHI meteorologist Ida Dahlström told TT newswire.

"It's really, really cold."

This cold front will move south throughout Sweden towards the weekend, where the entire country can expect temperatures below freezing. Temperatures in Sweden's southernmost point, Smygehuk in Skåne, are expected to hit -14C on Saturday, after which the mercury is expected to slowly edge upwards.