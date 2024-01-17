Sweden told to brace for snowstorm as gale-force winds sweep in

Advertisement

The Swedish Transport Administration has tracked vehicles ready to be called out in Gothenburg and Uddevalla.

Gale-strength winds are expected for coastal areas and at sea.

Up to around 10-20 centimetres of snow is set to fall, according to meteorological office SMHI's forecast.

Orange warnings are, at the time of writing early on Wednesday morning, in place for northeastern Ångermanland, southern Västerbotten along the coast, Bohuslän and western Dalsland, and large parts of northern Halland and southwestern Västergötland.

There are also yellow warnings, which are comparatively less serious, in place for eastern Ångermanland, Stockholm and Uppsala, large parts of south-western Svealand and northern Dalsland, parts of southern and western Götaland, northern Värmland and large parts of Dalarna, and a warning of wind and snow in the alpine region between Jämtlandsfjällen and Norrbottensfjällen.

People living in these regions should be prepared for public transport delays and cancellations, limited accessibility on roads where the snow hasn't yet been cleared, possible power outages which SMHI says could also affect mobile networks for communication.

Especially if you're in a region with an orange warning, you should think twice about heading out on the road today.

The warnings come two weeks after Sweden battered blizzards and temperatures below -40C during a record-breaking cold snap, including around 1,000 cars getting stuck in the snow on the E22 motorway in the south, with some drivers stranded for 20 hours.