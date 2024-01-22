Swedish authorities and retailers try to get back online in wake of hacker attack

Advertisement

The attack knocked out sales systems at Swedish cinemas and other retailers on Saturday, with cinema chain Filmstaden unable to sell cinema tickets, snacks, soft drinks or sweets as a result.

Several regional authorities and municipalities reported that they were also affected by the hacker attack, including Västerbotten, Bjuv, Vellinge and Uppsala.

Vellinge’s website was down on Monday morning when The Local visited it, and the municipality’s head of IT told Swedish news agency TT that its “my pages” services were also down, which include for example customer accounts for water and sewage.

The Uppsala region in central Sweden, which is home to Uppsala University Hospital – one of Sweden’s biggest hospitals – said that its systems for patient hospital charts were affected.

“There’s no immediate risk to patients due to the IT disruption, but we have to use backup routines and manual processing in healthcare. This means that administrative procedures may take a little longer than they usually do,” Region Uppsala healthcare director Mikael Köhler said in a statement.

The statement said that the full extent of the attack was still being investigated and that the region’s crisis management had been “activated” to be ready in case the situation deteriorates.

It said it expected the problems to continue in the next few days.

Tietoevery said it had reported the attack to police and urged its customers to do the same.

“We are fully focused on this and are in regular contact with the customers and their IT departments. Our tech teams are working hard to restore the servers,” Tietoevery spokesperson Alexandra Kärnlund told TT on Monday, adding she couldn’t say when they would be back up.

Swedish discount chain Rusta, gardening chain Granngården, sportswear chain Stadium and state-owned alcohol monopoly Systembolaget were among the retailers affected by the attack.

It was not immediately known who was behind the attack.