Essential Sweden: Who are the Sámi, Sweden’s indigenous people?

Sámi National Day is coming up this Tuesday, but why - and how - is it celebrated on February 6th?

In this week's episode of The Local's podcast, Sweden in Focus, we discuss the film Sameblod. This opinion piece, written by Sámi Parliament member Oscar Sedholm following the film's release, questions why Sámi history is not more widely known amongst Swedes.

The Sámi language is not really one single language, rather a collection of Sámi languages spoken in different areas of Sápmi, the region populated by the Sámi people. Here are some Sámi words you've probably not come across before.

For those newly arrived in Northern Europe, reindeer husbandry might seem one of Sweden’s most unique industries. However, in Sápmi, herding reindeer is an ancient practice.

Marked by bloodshed, colonisation, and conflict, the history of the Sami– has been largely erased from Sweden’s national narrative. Here's a brief history of the Sami people, the indigenous people of Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Ahead of the Sami Parliament of Sweden elections back in 2017, The Local found out more about Sámi history, values and why the election is so important...