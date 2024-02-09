Reader question: Is it possible to transfer a foreign pension to Sweden?

Advertisement

"Hello, I have just hit 50 and have started to think about my pension," the reader writes. "I worked pretty much constantly after I graduated, including a few years for the UK National Health Service. Is it possible to transfer that into my Swedish fund?"

Monica Zettervall, a pensions expert at the Swedish Pension Agency, said that while the transfer of an overseas state pension happens almost automatically, it was less common for people to transfer an overseas occupational pension into their Swedish tjänstepension.

State pension

The transfer of the basic state pension from other countries where you have lived and worked happens almost automatically. When you retire, the agency asks you about any entitlements to a state pension you might have from overseas.

"When you apply for your Swedish pension, it asks you on the form if you have lived overseas, and if so, when you were working. You also have to give your social security number," Zettervall said. "Then we contact their authorities."

The Swedish Pension Agency will then pay out any state pension you might have accrued overseas together with your Swedish state pension.

Overseas occupational pension

The bank Nordea, the law firm Max Matthiessen, and the financial advisory company Söderberg and Partners are the three firms in Sweden which specialise in transferring over occupational pensions from outside Sweden.

On its website, Nordea says that it is able to move over pensions from EU agencies, the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Jersey, Malta, Belgium and Norway - so long as you have lived there less than 3 years.

According to a podcast on the bank's website, overseas pension custodians and managers rarely levy a penalty for moving over a pension.

In the podcast, the bank's foreign pensions team Johan Graselius and Ahmed Ben Moussa (who have both since moved to Max Matthiessen), say that the advantage of moving an occupational pension is that it removes the risk of double taxation and currency risk and makes it simpler to manage your pension.

"You get much better visibility of your capital," Graselius explained. "You can see it all in the Min Pension system, and see your pension forecast."

When it comes to the disadvantages, Ben Moussa pointed out that in the UK you have the right to receive up to 75 percent of your occupational pension as a lump sum tax free, a right you would forgo if you were to move it to Sweden.

Ben Moussa explained that when Nordea moves your pension capital from overseas, it is moved untaxed and is then treated like an ordinary Swedish pension saving, with any gains on the funds untaxed until the pension starts to be withdrawn.

Zettervall said that she was unconvinced of the benefits of transferring an overseas occupational pension to Sweden.

"Normally, people don't move their overseas occupational pensions to Sweden," she said, advising anyone doing so to keep a close look on any charges levied by the company carrying out the transfer.

"You need to keep track of the costs. You don't want to pay them too much of your pension to do this for you."

The Local is waiting for an email from Nordea clarifying the cost of its pension transfer offering, and also has an interview set up with Ahmed Ben Moussa. This article will be updated with any additional details they provide.