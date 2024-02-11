Essential Sweden: Dating, secrets and how to find Sweden's best semla
Next week is a big week in Sweden, with 'fettisdagen' on the 13th followed by Valentine's Day on the 14th. In this week's essentials we've got tips on dating, how to find the best semla, and ten secrets you can't keep if you live here.
It's fettisdagen on Tuesday, which means you can expect queues at Sweden's bakeries as people line up to get their hands on a semla. But how do you tell a good semla from a bad one, anyway, and why is Fat Tuesday celebrated at all?
Somewhat paradoxically, Sweden is a society which values privacy, yet it's easy to find out a whole range of personal information about someone with a quick Google search. Here are ten secrets you can't keep in Sweden.
Speaking of secrets, a common Swedish word for secret is hemlis. But why do so many Swedish slang words end in -is?
Finally, with Valentine's Day coming up, we've got an article written all the way back in 2009, which remains one of our most popular articles on dating in Sweden, as well as a long read looking into whether dating in Sweden is really as tough as it seems.
