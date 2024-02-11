Essential Sweden: Dating, secrets and how to find Sweden's best semla

Advertisement

It's fettisdagen on Tuesday, which means you can expect queues at Sweden's bakeries as people line up to get their hands on a semla. But how do you tell a good semla from a bad one, anyway, and why is Fat Tuesday celebrated at all?

Somewhat paradoxically, Sweden is a society which values privacy, yet it's easy to find out a whole range of personal information about someone with a quick Google search. Here are ten secrets you can't keep in Sweden.

Speaking of secrets, a common Swedish word for secret is hemlis. But why do so many Swedish slang words end in -is?

Finally, with Valentine's Day coming up, we've got an article written all the way back in 2009, which remains one of our most popular articles on dating in Sweden, as well as a long read looking into whether dating in Sweden is really as tough as it seems.