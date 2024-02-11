Advertisement

Essential Sweden

Essential Sweden: Dating, secrets and how to find Sweden's best semla

Author thumbnail
Published: 11 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024 08:02 CET
Essential Sweden: Dating, secrets and how to find Sweden's best semla
Shrove Tuesday and Valentine's Day are both coming up this week. Photo: Caisa Rasmussen/TT

Next week is a big week in Sweden, with 'fettisdagen' on the 13th followed by Valentine's Day on the 14th. In this week's essentials we've got tips on dating, how to find the best semla, and ten secrets you can't keep if you live here.

Advertisement

It's fettisdagen on Tuesday, which means you can expect queues at Sweden's bakeries as people line up to get their hands on a semla. But how do you tell a good semla from a bad one, anyway, and why is Fat Tuesday celebrated at all?

Somewhat paradoxically, Sweden is a society which values privacy, yet it's easy to find out a whole range of personal information about someone with a quick Google search. Here are ten secrets you can't keep in Sweden.

Speaking of secrets, a common Swedish word for secret is hemlis. But why do so many Swedish slang words end in -is?

Advertisement

Finally, with Valentine's Day coming up, we've got an article written all the way back in 2009, which remains one of our most popular articles on dating in Sweden, as well as a long read looking into whether dating in Sweden is really as tough as it seems.

More

#Essential Sweden #relationships #dating

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also