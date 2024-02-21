Denmark-Sweden Öresund commutes hit record high but freight journeys down

Advertisement

Last year saw over 100,000 private trips over the crossing on average each day, according to a press statement from Øresundsbron, the operator of the Øresund Bridge.

Train travel saw the largest increase of any journey type, according to the statement.

Øresundsbron identified what it says are three key trends in traffic across the straits.

These are: a record number of private car and train journeys over the Öresund Bridge, as well as a record number of ferry trips between Helsingborg and Helsingør; an upward trend in commuters, but to a level still lower than in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic; and a slowdown in freight transport compared to 2022.

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw 19,351 journeys each day, the busiest quarter for the crossing in the period 2016-2023. The annual total remains four percent lower than in 2019.

Advertisement

“Commuting over the Öresund is one of the clearest indicators for integration across the Öresund, and the fourth quarter shows a clear positive trend,” Øresundsbron director of marketing Berit Vestergaard said in the statement.

“It’s now more attractive than ever for many Swedes to work in Denmark and for Danes to move to Sweden,” she said.

READ ALSO: Denmark open to Malmö metro link if Sweden foots the bill

Freight traffic over the Öresund was the only category which declined in 2023 with a six percent decrease in goods trains as well as lorries and commercial vans. The overall level of goods traffic was the same as in Covid-hit year 2020.

The data is drawn from Øresundsbron’s statistics bank, Øresundsindex.